 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 03/08/2020 15:17:52 +02:00CET
- Comunicado -

TB Alliance anuncia la autorización de la Comisión Europea de un nuevo tratamiento para la tuberculosis extremadamente f

(1) Pretomanid FGK, European Medicines Agency, 26 March 2020. Disponible en: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/summaries-opini... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872101-1&h=469118128&u=...] (2) Conradie F, et al. Bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid for treatment of extensively drug resistant, intolerant or non-responsive multidrug resistant pulmonary tuberculosis. N Eng J Med 2020;382:893-902.(3 )TB Alliance. Data on File. Pretomanid and BPaL Regimen for Treatment of Highly Resistant Tuberculosis.(4) TB Alliance and Mylan Announce Global Collaboration to Commercialize Investigational Drug Pretomanid as Part of Two Regimens to Treat Tuberculosis. April 2019. https://www.tballiance.org/news/tb-alliance-and-mylan-announ... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872101-1&h=2758574478&u...] (5) The Review on Antimicrobial Resistance. Tackling Drug- Resistant Infections Globally. May 2016. (6 )World Health Organization (WHO). Global TB Report 2019. Disponible en: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329368/9789... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872101-1&h=278633716&u=...]

Foto -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222745/TB_Alliance_Europea... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872101-1&h=750586040&u=...]

CONTACTO: Para cualquier solicitud de medios, por favor comunicarse con:Thomas Lynch, Thomas.Lynch@tballiance.org, +1 917 648 0671;Anne-MarieSchryer-Roy, aschryer-roy@burness.com, +254 727 305 525

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Ana Obregón hace público el último escrito de Aless Lequio

  2. 2

    Cierre cautelar durante 15 días del local de ocio de Torremolinos donde no se cumplían las medidas contra el COVID-19

  3. 3

    Australia impone el toque de queda nocturno en Melbourne y declara el estado de desastre en Victoria por el coronavirus

  4. 4

    La OMS avisa de que todavía no se percibe el final del coronavirus y sus efectos se verán durante décadas

  5. 5

    El mundo se queda sin El Chavo del Ocho y El Chapulín Colorado

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteAna Obregón hace público el último escrito de Aless Lequio

Ana Obregón hace público el último escrito de Aless Lequio
MálagaCierre cautelar durante 15 días del local de ocio de Torremolinos donde no se cumplían las medidas contra el COVID-19

Cierre cautelar durante 15 días del local de ocio de Torremolinos donde no se cumplían las medidas contra el COVID-19
InternacionalAustralia impone el toque de queda nocturno en Melbourne y declara el estado de desastre en Victoria por el coronavirus

Australia impone el toque de queda nocturno en Melbourne y declara el estado de desastre en Victoria por el coronavirus