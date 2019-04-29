The program of Meet Magento Germany 2019 has been announced

Publicado 29/04/2019 15:48:10 CET

Munich, April 29th, 2019 / News Aktuell – Recently, the organizer published the lecture program of Meet Magento DE 2019 – the largest Magento event in the German-speaking area. About 50 speakers from Adobe, Magento and well-known companies such as Microsoft and Google as well as many experts from the e-commerce and Magento environment will participate at this year's Magento event, that takes place on June 3rd and 4th in Leipzig.

In 2019 Meet Magento DE will take place for the tenth year in a row and this year again addresses e-commerce enthusiasts and the entire Magento ecosystem: retailers, manufacturers, service providers, agencies, developers and the Magento community.

Jason Woosley (Vice President of Commerce Product & Platform, Magento, an Adobe Company) will give a keynote address on "Experience Driven Commerce with Adobe and Magento". Dr. Kai Hudetz, Managing Director of IFH Cologne and one of the leading e-commerce experts in the German-speaking region, will be another highlight on stage. The "usability pope" Johannes Altmann will give a lecture about the "MVP from hell" and with Dr. Matthias Orthwein the organizer was able to engage one of the leading IT lawyers of the renowned law firm SKW Schwarz, who enriches the program with the topic "Digital Design Thinking and Law – Two sides of the same coin". He clarifies what the increasing digitalization means from a legal point of view and what merchants should keep in mind now and in the future. Among many others, lectures by PHP guru Stefan Priebsch, Magento Master Riccardo Tempestam and Andrey Lipattsev from Google on the subject of Progressive Web Apps are planned for the technicians.

For the full release, including further information about the program, visit: http://presse.hbi.de/pub/Magento/MeetMagento_Programm/English/Magento_PM_MeetMagento_Programm_EN_final.pdf

