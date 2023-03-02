Valmet receives a tissue line order for Metsä Tissue's new Future Mill project in Mariestad, Sweden

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ESPOO, Finland, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a new tissue production line with the latest technology to Metsä Tissue's mill in Mariestad, Sweden. The delivery also includes an extensive package of stock preparation, automation and service solutions. The order is part of Metsä Tissue's development program "Future Mill", aiming for world class environmental and technological performance in tissue production.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and Metsä Tissue have a long history of cooperation. Recently the PM 10 machine at the customer's Mänttä mill in Finland was successfully rebuilt. In the past few years Valmet has also supplied a series of energy saving and efficiency upgrades to Metsä Tissue's other mills, including Advantage ReDry energy saving solutions, Advantage ViscoNip presses, refiners and automation controls.

The new Valmet tissue machine is equipped with the latest technology to reduce energy and water consumption and COemissions.

"With the new tissue machine, we will increase the offering of locally produced sustainable virgin fiber-based tissue paper to the Scandinavian market. It enables reliable local deliveries of high-quality tissue to the consumers. The new technology brings big environmental benefits. In addition to the energy savings, we can reduce the process water in the paper making process by 50 percent," says Esa Paavolainen, Vice President projects, Metsä Tissue.

"It's a pleasure to get the opportunity to contribute to the establishment of a completely new tissue mill in Sweden. We are honored to be trusted in delivering a tissue line with the latest technology to Metsä Tissue in Mariestad. Our long history of collaboration is an excellent foundation for a successful project execution," says Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet.

Technical information

The new tissue machine will have a design speed of 2,200 m/min and is optimized for low energy consumption and enhanced quality of the final product.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise a complete tissue production line featuring full stock preparation with bale handling and a Valmet Advantage DCT 200 TS tissue machine with latest technology for high efficiency, low energy and water consumption and reduced CO emissions .

Furthermore, the delivery will include Valmet quality control and monitoring system, complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up, and commissioning. Valmet will also supply start-up clothing as well as master maintenance data services and remote support from Valmet's Performance Center.

The new line will add 70,000 tons of tissue made from virgin fiber to the mill's current production. The mill's total annual capacity will increase to 145,000 tons.

Information about Metsä Tissue

Metsä Tissue creates a cleaner everyday life. It is one of the leading tissue paper suppliers to households and professionals in Europe and one of the leading greaseproof paper suppliers globally. Their brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, it employs around 2,450 people. In 2022, their sales totaled EUR 1.2 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group.

VALMET Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-receives-a-tissue-line-order-for-metsa-tissues-new-future-mill-project-in-mariestad-sweden-301760678.html