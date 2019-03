Neil Finn deja las redes sociales por haber "permitido la propagación de la ideología de odio"

Waking up to awful news from home, the full extent of the horror that unfolded in Christchurch. So sad for the victims and families, the whole community, all the good people of Christchurch. Our love and thoughts are with you . — neil mullane finn (@NeilFinn) 15 de marzo de 2019

Out of respect for the grieving families of Christchurch and in consideration of their vast public tragedy I will no longer take part in social media . These platforms have enabled the spread of hateful ideology and I will not participate anymore. — neil mullane finn (@NeilFinn) 18 de marzo de 2019