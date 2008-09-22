COMUNICADO: Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI)(1) Launches Worldwide Campaign to Address Growing Public Health and Social Care

Actualizado 22/09/2008 10:01:41 CET



1. Promote awareness and understanding of the disease

2. Respect the human rights of people with the disease

3. Recognize the key role of families and carers

4. Provide access to health and social care

5. Stress the importance of optimal treatment after diagnosis

6. Take action to prevent the disease, through improvements in public

health



Alzheimer's Disease International aims to collect 10,000 signatures of support by March 2009 and is encouraging people from all over the world to visit http://www.globalcharter.org, sign the petition to show their support for the Charter. In addition, viewing the specially developed 35mm short film is highly recommended for its beautiful and compelling story.

"We are urging everyone to take a moment to participate in this campaign as Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can affect people of all backgrounds, classes and cultures more and more of us will see our families and friends affected. We need our governments to sit up and take notice! Although age related dementia is not a natural part of aging, which is one of the common misconceptions, it is a disease and a devastating one that affects the whole family," said Marc Wortmann, Executive Director of ADI. "ADI is committed to gaining support for the Charter and using it to lobby governments and NGOs to give people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia the attention and care that they deserve."

Dementia is a degenerative and terminal disease of the brain, which is characterised by gradual onset and progressive impairment of memory and other cognitive functions Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia.(1)

ADI is the international federation of 77 Alzheimer associations around the world in official relations with the World Health Organization.(1)

The Global Alzheimer's Disease Charter has been developed by ADI and the viral campaign was supported by Novartis.

