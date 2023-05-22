Changes to the Nomination Committee's proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2023 in Immunovia AB (publ)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LUND, Sweden, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") published the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2023 on 25 April 2023 together with the Nomination Committee's motivated statement which included the Nomination Committee's proposals for board members. The Nomination Committee has now been informed that Helge Lubenow, Sven Andréasson and Vanessa Rollings will not stand for election as board members in Immunovia. In addition, Philipp von Hugo has previously resigned from the Board of Directors and is thus not available for re-election as a board member.

Against this background, the Nomination Committee has presented an updated proposal. In addition to the previously proposed re-election of Peter Høngaard Andersen, the Nominating committee additionally now proposes re-election of Hans Johansson and Martin Møller and new election of Michael Löfman, respectively, as members of the board of directors of Immunovia for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2024. Consequently, the number of board members shall be four (4) instead of five (5) board members as previously proposed. Information about the proposed board members is, in addition to the information regarding Michael Löfman below, available on Immunovia's webpage.

Michael Löfman

Michael Löfman has a Master of Science (MSc) in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Uppsala (1989) and has extensive experience working in the financial sector with valuation and market research. He started his career as an investment analyst with different brokers and asset managers and has held various positions with Swedish Credit Insurance, Swedbank Markets, Trygg-Hansa Asset Management, and SEB Investment Management. 2004-2014 he worked as a Portfolio Manager and CEO for Fat Tail Capital AG in Switzerland with a focus on small- and midcaps, and a strategy based on fundamental research, long-short, with a long bias. Since 2014 he has worked with private investments mainly within real estate and listed, as well as unlisted companies.

Michael Löfman is independent in relation to the company, the company's management and the company's major shareholders.

Michael Löfman currently holds 587,532 shares in Immunovia.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on Friday 26 May 2023 at 9:00 am in The Spark, Scheeletorget 1, Medicon Village, Lund. Entrance and registration starts at 08:45. Registration for participation in the annual general meeting expires at midnight on May 22, 2023.

