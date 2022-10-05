Europeans’ support for Ukraine continues unabated

Europeans continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side. A broad majority supports arms deliveries. The willingness to accept Ukraine into the EU remains high. There is also strong support for the need to become more independent in terms of energy supply - even if this means personal cuts. Nevertheless, these attitudes cannot be taken for granted, as there are initial signs that approval is crumbling.

Gütersloh, October 5, 5 Oct. (News Aktuell) - .- 72 percent of Europeans are in favor of the EU becoming independent of energy supplies from Russia, even if this means rising costs. Support is highest in Poland (80 percent) and Italy (76 percent). It is lowest in Germany, at 69 percent. This is one of the findings of the new eupinions survey. eupinions is the Bertelsmann Stiftung's European public opinion tool, for which around 12,000 citizens throughout the EU are surveyed every three months. The data is representative for the EU as a whole and for seven selected member states and is published in cooperation with the Belgian King Baudouin Foundation.

However, the comparative figures from March 2022 show that support for energy independence tends to decline as the scale of the cuts becomes clearer. For the EU, the number of those who want to become independent of Russian energy imports has fallen by only two percent. A look at individual member states shows clearer shifts. The decline is most pronounced in the Netherlands (-7 percentage points) and Poland (-6). "The rising cost of living crisis is already a major concern for 44 percent of Europeans. And they will feel the effects of the war even more acutely in their daily lives during the winter season," says Isabell Hoffmann, project lead and Europe expert at the Bertelsmann Stiftung.

A clear majority of 60 percent continues to support arms deliveries through the EU to Ukraine. Support is particularly strong in Poland, where 84 percent of respondents are in favor. Only Italy fails to demonstrate a majority in favor of arms deliveries. 58 percent of Italians are opposed. However, approval on this issue also fell slightly between March and June. "In March, everyone was in shock, and the will to support Ukraine was very high. Three months later, the shock has passed, but the will to support remains high. This perseverance is political capital and should be nurtured," says Isabell Hoffmann.

A clear majority of Europeans are in favor of admitting Ukraine to the EU (66 percent EU-wide). A look at the different countries, however, highlights significant differences: in Poland, 84 percent are in favor. In Germany and France, the figure is just 60 percent. The majorities are stable, but slightly declining everywhere. There is also broad agreement on the question of what role Europe should play in the world. A clear majority of 71 percent says Europe already plays an important role in international affairs, while an even larger majority says Europe should play an even more important role.

