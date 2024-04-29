Huma and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Launch Innovative App to Support Bladder Cancer Patients

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leader in global digital health innovation, together with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced the launch of their innovative bladder cancer treatment companion app in the United Kingdom. This collaboration underscores Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Huma's joint commitment to advancing patient-directed care and empowering patients and caregivers throughout their cancer care pathway.

The UK launch marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Huma and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced in November 2023. Additional markets are planned for launch in the coming year, and may support delivery of care for a range of cancers.

Enabling Better Care Experiences for Cancer Patients

The bladder cancer treatment companion app developed by Huma and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is designed to support patients and caregivers in navigating the complexities of bladder cancer treatment by providing a reliable source of information and support throughout the treatment journey. Built in collaboration with healthcare professionals and leading patient organisations, the app aims to provide patients with:

Improved understanding of their treatment

Better conversations with their care team

Self-tracking of their health state

Raising awareness of available holistic care services

Encouraging connection with personal support network

Expectation management and motivation through content

UK-based patient organisations and specialist cancer care centres were involved in and piloting the bladder cancer treatment journey app in advance of the launch.

Alex Filicevas, Executive Director at the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition, emphasised the importance of the app in supporting patients and caregivers through a complex treatment journey: "It was a privilege to work alongside patients with bladder cancer and their caregivers, helping to shape a new digital resource for patients with bladder cancer to guide them through the complex path of treatment. This initiative underscores our joint dedication to fostering patient empowerment, shared decision-making and community within healthcare delivery."

Joachim Chan, a consultant clinical oncologist at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool, noted the importance of patients being well-informed: "Although there is a wealth of knowledge available to patients through various websites, patients may understandably want a reliable source of information through a single portal. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has collaborated with various stakeholders to create an app to this end. This app will give clear informative summaries of the treatment options available for patients and relatives to absorb, so that they can approach treatment with a more positive mindset, and by being well informed about the effects that treatment may have on them, it would help facilitate them to continue with their day-to-day living."

A Commitment to Advancing Patient Care

Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO of Huma, said: "We are excited to launch this innovative app in partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, furthering our mission to transform healthcare with a digital-first approach. By empowering patients with access to personalised resources and support, we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by bladder cancer."

Dr. Mert Aral, Chief Medical Officer at Huma, said: "This initiative is designed to demystify the often overwhelming journey faced by cancer patients. Our objective is clear – to improve patients' understanding of their condition, enable smooth navigation through complex care pathways, and promote consistent adherence to their treatments. The UK debut marks the inception of our partnership's endeavour to offer comprehensive guidance and unwavering support to all individuals battling cancer."

About Huma

Huma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives. Its award-winning technology platform is used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with over 1.8 million active users in healthcare and over 700,000 participants across research.

Huma's technology powers:

virtual care tools ranging from digital-first screening and population health initiatives to at-scale remote patient monitoring (RPM)

companion apps to support patients through treatment and drug therapies

digital clinical trials, including decentralised trials, to accelerate medical research

Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) platform is the first disease- and device-agnostic platform to achieve EU MDR Class IIb, US FDA 510(k) Class II and Saudi Class C regulatory clearance. The SaMD platform is regulated to accept artificial intelligence algorithms and monitor patients of all ages.

