Immunovia publishes the annual report for 2022

LUND, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) today announced that the Annual Report for 2022 has been published.

The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website: https://investor.immunovia.com/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:Karin Almqvist LiwendahlChief Financial Officerkarin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com +46 709 11 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

