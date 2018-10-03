 
COMUNICADO: LUI Che Woo Prize organiza la ceremonia de presentación de premios de 2018 (2)

El mundialmente famoso tenor el Sr. Mok, para preparar la ceremonia de presentación de premios, trabajó junto a los niños para enseñarles nuevas habilidades mientras ensayaban la actuación juntos. De acorde con los objetivos del premio LUI Che Woo Prize para promocionar la armonía y la energía positiva, esta fue una oportunidad fantástica y rara para que los niños observasen como una persona como ellos puede lograr cosas excepcionales cuando sean adultos, a través del trabajo duro y la esperanza. Durante la ceremonia, los niños y el Sr. Mok hicieron alarde de su duro esfuerzo cantando una canción inspiradora para celebrar con armonía el premio LUI Che Woo Prize y la dura labor realizada por los galardonados de 2018 para crear un mundo mejor.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg ]

Para averiguar más cosas acerca del premio LUI Che Woo Prize, visite su sitio web oficial www.luiprize.org [http://www.luiprize.org/].

Acerca del premio LUI Che Woo Prize 2018

Fundado por el Dr. Lui Che Woo en 2015, el premio "LUI Che Woo Prize: Premio a la civilización mundial" es un premio anual, el primero de este tipo, intersectorial, innovador para fomentar la civilización mundial e inspirar a la gente para crear un mundo más armonioso. Tiene como objetivo reconocer y honrar a individuos u organizaciones de todo el mundo por su contribución excelente y alienta la continuación de dicha labor con tres objetivos: desarrollo sostenible del mundo, mejora del bienestar de la humanidad, promoción de una actitud vital positiva y mejora de la energía positiva.

Cada galardonado obtuvo un premio monetario de 20 $ HK millones (equivalente a aproximadamente 2,56 $ millones), un certificado y un trofeo. Los premios se otorgan a un recipiente individual, que puede ser una persona o una organización.

El premio LUI Che Woo Prize está gestionado y administrado por LUI Che Woo Prize Limited, una compañía de caridad, limitada por garantía, constituida en Hong Kong. La compañía de los premios está liderada y supervisada por una Junta directiva.

Para consultas, póngase en contacto con los representantes de relaciones públicas en Golin:

Cyndi Cheng Iris Yeung +852 2501 7929 +852 2501 7949 CCheng@golin.com IYeung@golin.com ---

