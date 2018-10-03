COMUNICADO: LUI Che Woo Prize organiza la ceremonia de presentación de premios de 2018 (2)

Publicado 03/10/2018 17:06:00CET
El mundialmente famoso tenor el Sr. Mok, para preparar la ceremonia de presentación de premios, trabajó junto a los niños para enseñarles nuevas habilidades mientras ensayaban la actuación juntos. De acorde con los objetivos del premio LUI Che Woo Prize para promocionar la armonía y la energía positiva, esta fue una oportunidad fantástica y rara para que los niños observasen como una persona como ellos puede lograr cosas excepcionales cuando sean adultos, a través del trabajo duro y la esperanza. Durante la ceremonia, los niños y el Sr. Mok hicieron alarde de su duro esfuerzo cantando una canción inspiradora para celebrar con armonía el premio LUI Che Woo Prize y la dura labor realizada por los galardonados de 2018 para crear un mundo mejor.
Para ver imágenes de alta resolución, visite nuestra biblioteca de fotos en: https://www.webcargo.net/l/01y71H2EAf/ [https://www.webcargo.net/l/01y71H2EAf/]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg]
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg ]
Para averiguar más cosas acerca del premio LUI Che Woo Prize, visite su sitio web oficial www.luiprize.org [http://www.luiprize.org/].
Acerca del premio LUI Che Woo Prize 2018
Fundado por el Dr. Lui Che Woo en 2015, el premio "LUI Che Woo Prize: Premio a la civilización mundial" es un premio anual, el primero de este tipo, intersectorial, innovador para fomentar la civilización mundial e inspirar a la gente para crear un mundo más armonioso. Tiene como objetivo reconocer y honrar a individuos u organizaciones de todo el mundo por su contribución excelente y alienta la continuación de dicha labor con tres objetivos: desarrollo sostenible del mundo, mejora del bienestar de la humanidad, promoción de una actitud vital positiva y mejora de la energía positiva.
Cada galardonado obtuvo un premio monetario de 20 $ HK millones (equivalente a aproximadamente 2,56 $ millones), un certificado y un trofeo. Los premios se otorgan a un recipiente individual, que puede ser una persona o una organización.
El premio LUI Che Woo Prize está gestionado y administrado por LUI Che Woo Prize Limited, una compañía de caridad, limitada por garantía, constituida en Hong Kong. La compañía de los premios está liderada y supervisada por una Junta directiva.
Para consultas, póngase en contacto con los representantes de relaciones públicas en Golin:
Cyndi Cheng Iris Yeung +852 2501 7929 +852 2501 7949 CCheng@golin.com IYeung@golin.com ---
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753778/Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell__Dr__Lui_Che_Woo__Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__and_Prof__Petteri_Taalas2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753778/Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell__Dr__Lui_Che_Woo__Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__and_Prof__Petteri_Taalas2.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753811/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_gives_a_speech_to_commemorate_the_occasion.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753812/Mrs__Carrie_Lam__Chief_Executive_of_the_HKSAR__shows_her_support_at_her_speech_at_the_Prize_Presentation_Ceremony.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753813/Mrs__Carrie_Lam_presents_the_Sustainability_Prize_to_Mr__Hans_Josef_Fell.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753842/Mr__Tung_Chee_hwa_presents_the_Welfare_Betterment_Prize_to_Prof__Petteri_Taalas__Secretary_General_of_the_World_Meteorological_Organization.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753841/Dr__Lui_Che_Woo_presents_the_Positive_Energy_Prize_to_Dr__Rukmini_Banerji__CEO_of_Pratham_Education_Foundation.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753839/Laureates_with_Officiating_Guests__Board_of_Governors__members_of_the_Prize_Council__Prize_Recommendation_Committee_and_Selection_Panels.jpg]
Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753777/Mr__Warren_Mok_sings_with_the_children_from_the_Music_Children_Foundation_at_the_Ceremony2.jpg]
Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733228/LCWP_Logo.jpg]