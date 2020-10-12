 
PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of LivaNova PLC

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.2.2% holding in LivaNova PLC, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/livanova [http://www.primestonecapital.com/livanova]

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/ [http://www.primestonecapital.com/]

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com[mailto:PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com]

CONTACT: +44(0)207 952 2000

