Publicado 15/11/2023 07:41
- Comunicado -

Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for Q3 2023

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights in the quarter:

  • Strong biological performance. Standing biomass of 2,100 tonnes per 30 September, up from 1,047 tonnes per 30 June 2023.
  • All-time high biomass production with 1,290 tonnes in net biomass growth.
  • Quarterly run-rate net biomass growth of 1,600 – 1,700 tonnes end of September, about 70-75 % of steady-state levels.
  • Parts of batch 3 harvested in September yielding 185 tonnes HOG with 96 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization. Expecting significant ramp up of harvest volumes in Q4.
  • On track for production cost on par with conventional farming
  • Batch 8 stocked end August and batch 9 end October bringing farm to steady-state number of individuals of 1.5-1.6 million.
  • Available liquidity of NOK 705 million per 30 September 2023 including committed available undrawn credit facilities.
  • Q4 harvest expectation 1,000 – 1,200 tonnes (HOG).

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the third quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Wednesday 15 November 202308:00 CET.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/salmon-evolution/OEpmPDaoyhi5siPjdg0b/YpjX2kRpv5cFisuvNmU6

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEOthsp@salmone.no +47 91 19 13 27

Trond Vadset Veibust, CFOtvv@salmone.no+47 48 09 05 95

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salmon-evolution-asa-results-for-q3-2023-301988615.html

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




