The highlight of the year on the high seas: Mein Schiff 7 is christened in the Kiel Fjord

Hamburg, 23 June 2024 (News Aktuell).- The wait is over: Mein Schiff 7 was christened yesterday in Kiel Bay by godmother Fenia Kalachani, who has been an environmental officer on board the Mein Schiff fleet since 2020. The event culminated in a drone show and fireworks, showcasing the feel-good ship against the backdrop of Kiel. The spectacular images projected from Mein Schiff 7 into the night sky were clearly visible from afar, especially to visitors of Kiel Week and Mein Schiff fans on the Kiellinie promenade.

Guests of Mein Schiff 7 were eagerly anticipating the event on the high seas. Then, shortly after sunset, the time had finally come: Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, opened the official christening ceremony on the pool deck to mark the naming of Mein Schiff 7. The guests were treated to an impressive ensemble performance, led by dancer and choreographer Chris Cross, which invited them to dream and sent them to “seventh heaven”. A spectacular drone show with 400 drones also provided unforgettable moments. In addition to the countdown to the christening, Kiel’s night sky was filled with images of the feel-good fleet. At around 11.00 p.m., the ship’s godmother got things underway by breaking the bottle of champagne at the bow of the ship. “I hereby christen you with the name Mein Schiff 7,” announced godmother Fenia Kalachani. The crowning glory of the event was provided by live act Ben Zucker with his exclusive christening concert before the legendary christening party got underway. "It is a particularly exciting moment to be part of this spectacular christening show and to inspire the guests on Mein Schiff 7 with my songs," says Ben Zucker. With his unmistakable voice and songs such as “Was für eine geile Zeit” and “Na so?!”, the surprise star guest ensured plenty of goosebump moments on the high seas. His new single "Wir stoen an" was recently released and he will be going on a major arena tour in fall 2024.

“The christening of Mein Schiff 7 is a very special celebration for TUI Cruises, which we celebrated in the Kiel Fjord. The first christening in the Mein Schiff fleet since 2019 is a wonderful moment for the guests, the crew, the employees and everyone involved, but also for me personally,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Godmother Fenia Kalachani takes centre stage

Special occasions call for special dresses: Gomother Fenia Kalachani stunned in her elegant gala dress. As the environmental officer on the Mein Schiff fleet, Fenia represents the entire crew – both on board and ashore. The employees of the Hamburg-based shipping company came up with something very special to mark the occasion: A christening gown specially designed for Fenia Kalachani by the employees themselves. The result was a stunning dress that combined the uniform of the environmental officer with a lightly draped pleated dress. The blue colour and asymmetrical shape are reminiscent of the gentle waves of the sea, perfectly reflecting the maritime theme.

“It was a particularly moving moment when I had the honour of christening our newest fleet member. I was proud to recite the christening speech on behalf of the entire Mein Schiff crew and all employees and to celebrate the official naming of Mein Schiff 7 with the traditional and ceremonial smashing of the champagne bottle. It was a moment that will stay in my heart forever,” said Fenia Kalachani.

Celebrities and Mein Schiff fans welcome Mein Schiff 7

This year, the christening of Mein Schiff 7 by TUI Cruises was primarily dedicated to the fans of the Mein Schiff fleet. Around 2,500 guests, including many new but also long-standing loyal fans of the feel-good fleet, had booked the exclusive christening ceremony during the launch cruise from and to Kiel. Those on board included celebrity guests such as Andrea Kathrin Loewig, Bettina Cramer, Gerrit & Anja Kling, Natascha Ochsenknecht, Maximilian Arland, Nova Meierhenrich, Nina Bott, Yasmina Filali, Sabine Kaack, Jo Wünsche, Cheryl Shepard, Oliver Wnuk, Philipp Boy, Felix Nieder and invited day guests. Thousands of onlookers on land also watched the spectacular drone show and christening of Mein Schiff 7 live from the Kiellinie promenade.

Captain, maiden voyage and first season of Mein Schiff 7

Mein Schiff 7 set sail on its launch cruise on Friday. At the helm: Captain Omar Caruana, who had already supervised the construction of Mein Schiff 7 at the shipyard. Throughout the summer, Mein Schiff 7 will be used for 8- to 17-day voyages between Norway and Kiel. From mid-August, guests can then discover the highlights of the new ship on 8- to 10-day Baltic Sea cruises from/to Warnemünde. In winter 24/25, the youngest member of the fleet will spend the majority of the season around the islands of eternal spring. The cruises will start and end in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria.

Information on bookings and prices:

The cruise “14 nights – Norway with North Cape & Trondheim” with Mein Schiff 7 from/to Kiel from 24 July to 7 August 2024 is available from EUR 3,399 per person in an outside cabin with Mein Schiff Premium inclusive services based on double occupancy and from EUR 4,199 per person in a balcony cabin based on double occupancy, both in the PUR tariff.

The cruise “5 nights – Norway meets MeerBeats” with Mein Schiff 7 from Warnemünde to Hamburg from 22 to 27 September 2024 is available from EUR 999 per person in an inside cabin with Mein Schiff Premium inclusive services based on double occupancy and from EUR 1,099 per person in a balcony cabin based on double occupancy, both in the PUR tariff.

Mein Schiff 7 cruises can be booked in a travel agency, on www.meinschiff.com or by telephone on +49 40 60001-5111.

TUI Cruises GmbH is one of the leading cruise companies in the German-speaking countries. The joint venture company made up of TUI AG and the US cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd employs a staff of around 750 in Hamburg and Berlin. A fleet of seven ships sail for the Mein Schiff brand. Since the end of 2020, the brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises with its fleet of currently five ships is also part of TUI Cruises GmbH. The Mein Schiff fleet offers modern holiday cruises at sea in the premium segment (Mein Schiff 1 to Mein Schiff 7 / bed capacity: 18,800). Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is the leading cruise brand in the luxury and expedition segment in the German-speaking countries with a history dating back 130 years. TUI Cruises sails with one of the most modern, environmentally and climate friendly fleets worldwide. Two further ship newbuilds are planned by 2026 as part of a sustainable growth strategy.

