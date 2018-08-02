COMUNICADO: The Stars Group & Resorts Casino Hotel Partner to Enter New Jersey's Online Sports Betting Market (1)

Publicado 02/08/2018 18:16:13 CET

The Stars Group and Resorts Casino Hotel today announced the extension of their existing partnership in the New Jersey regulated online gaming market to include online and mobile sports wagering through the BetStars brand alongside the already existing online poker and casino offering available through the PokerStarsNJ brand. The Stars Group will bring its online and mobile-led betting expertise and experience as one of the world's largest and most licensed online betting and gaming companies to the burgeoning U.S. online sports betting market, while leveraging the company's well recognized brands, customer trust and loyalty, and established position in New Jersey's online gaming market.

The Stars Group intends to utilize its existing and approved proprietary technology and player account management platform for its betting offering, providing customers in the state with a single account, common wallet, various online and mobile depositing and withdrawal options, and a seamless offering of betting options along with the company's popular poker and casino products. The Stars Group intends to draw upon its technology development, management, marketing, and sports book trading expertise to provide New Jersey customers with an innovative, compelling, and robust mobile-led sportsbook. The company anticipates providing over time, subject to required regulatory approvals, a wide range of betting products including in-play wagering, bespoke accumulators, and live streaming, as well as an ecosystem of free-to-play products and promotions and sports content, for dozens of sports, including professional and NCAA football, basketball, and baseball as well as horse racing, hockey, soccer, tennis and other sporting markets.

"We believe The Stars Group is uniquely qualified with the experience and insight needed to make sports betting a success in New Jersey," said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group. "We have successfully launched the BetStars brand in many European regulated markets and we have invested heavily to create a premier global offering. Working with our longstanding partner, Resorts, we are really excited to introduce a brand-new consumer experience by bringing New Jersey fans closer to the sports and the teams that they love."

"We're excited to double down on our already successful partnership with The Stars Group, which owns leading sportsbooks globally and has always been known and respected for their advanced technology, superior customer experience and cutting-edge security safeguards," said Mark Giannantonio, President and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel.

The Stars Group currently owns online and mobile sportsbook operations in the UK, Europe and Australia, with more than $800 million in betting revenues generated by these entities in 2017.

BetStars is the European focused online sports betting brand of The Stars Group and sits alongside the PokerStars brand, the world's largest poker brand, and PokerStars Casino, one of the world's largest and fastest growing online casinos. BetStars holds nearly a dozen sports betting licenses globally, offering support in 17 languages and through its online and mobile apps and platforms offers a wide range of popular and specialist betting options, promotions, exclusive new products across dozens of sports, as well as local sports news and content in major markets.

The Stars Group recently bolstered its sports betting portfolio through its acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming, which operates the Sky Bet brand, a leading mobile-led sportsbook in the United Kingdom, the world's largest regulated online gaming market.

The Stars Group also recently successfully completed the acquisition of CrownBet and William Hill Australia, which combined form the third largest online sports betting operator in Australia, the world's second largest regulated online gaming market.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 19 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

About Resorts Casino Hotel

The resort that brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Property, is at the top of its game today, offering world-class casino action in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and recently celebrated a major milestone - their 40th anniversary. Winner of 20 Casino Player Magazine 2017 "Best of Gaming Awards," Resorts Casino Hotel has undergone $100 million in renovations, including the all new state-of-the-art Resorts Conference Center, a large $25 million room renovation project and the $35 million Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville themed entertainment complex with the only beach bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, on the Atlantic City sand, open year-round.

