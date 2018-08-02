 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: The Stars Group & Resorts Casino Hotel Partner to Enter New Jersey's Online Sports Betting Market (2)

Publicado 02/08/2018 18:16:15CET

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in 2012, a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000-square-foot casino, two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court featuring five eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space includes 24 meeting and function rooms, most featuring natural light and ocean views, and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom.

For media inquiries, please contact: 

Eric Hollreiser: Press@starsgroup.com

For investor relations, please contact: 

Tim Foran: Tel: +1 437-371-5730, ir@starsgroup.com

CONTACT: +44-7624-304304

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Expedia

    Código descuento Expedia
  2. Cupón Nike

    Cupón Nike
  3. Código descuento Media Markt

    Código descuento Media Markt
  4. Código promocional El Corte Inglés

    Código promocional El Corte Inglés
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
C. ValencianaMuere la exministra de Cultura Carmen Alborch

Muere la exministra de Cultura Carmen Alborch
Sociedad¿Por qué se celebra el 24 de octubre el Día del Diseñador Gráfico en Argentina?

¿Por qué se celebra el 24 de octubre el Día del Diseñador Gráfico en Argentina?
EspañaInterior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos

Interior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos