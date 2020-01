David López: "Hay confianza total en salvarnos"

Publicado 02/01/2020 16:59:38 CET

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: David Lopez, of Espanyol and Sergio Ramos, of Real Madrid fight for the ball during La Liga football match, played between Real Madrid and Espanyol at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on December 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. - Irina R. H. / AFP7 / Europa Press