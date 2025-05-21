FySelf introduces TwinH, a personalized digital twin that evolves with each user's identity

Madrid, 21 de mayo de 2025. - In an era defined by accelerating digital transformation, the way individuals manage and interact with their online identities is undergoing a profound shift. Addressing this evolution, FySelf has launched TwinH, an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence that enables users to create a personalized digital twin, a dynamic and evolving virtual extension of themselves. Designed to learn, adapt, and mirror each user’s preferences, TwinH sets a new benchmark for identity continuity and digital autonomy.

AI-powered technology shaping tomorrow’s identities

Built on a foundation of adaptive algorithms, TwinH leverages advanced AI to learn from user behavior, communication patterns, and preferences. Over time, the twin becomes increasingly precise in replicating personal traits, allowing it to act as a trustworthy representative in various digital scenarios, from managing interactions and automating tasks, to supporting decision-making and personalized learning.

Importantly, FySelf emphasizes ethical data usage and control, granting users full authority over what information their personalized digital twin accesses and shares. The platform integrates seamlessly into existing ecosystems, offering compatibility with communication tools, productivity platforms, and customer service environments.

A leap forward in digital identity management

Rather than relying on static user profiles or fragmented data, TwinH introduces a fluid model of digital identity, one that evolves in tandem with its creator. This marks a departure from traditional digital presence models, positioning FySelf as a trailblazer in user-centric technology.

Industries such as education, healthcare, customer service, and enterprise productivity stand to benefit significantly from TwinH’s capabilities. Early adopters report enhanced engagement, improved task delegation, and a measurable reduction in digital fatigue, underscoring the practical value of AI-powered personalized digital twins.

Shaping the future of self-representation

As digital interactions become more complex and data-rich, tools like TwinH promise to transform how people present themselves online. By offering a secure, intelligent, and adaptable twin, FySelf is not only improving how identities are managed, but also reshaping the concept of the digital self in the age of artificial intelligence.

