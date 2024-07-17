Green named leading provider of data center services – for 5th consecutive year

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Market research company ISG has once again named Green Switzerland’s leading data center provider. In the independent study, Green stood out for its superb range of services and strong customer focus.

Lupfig, July 17, 17 Jul. (News Aktuell) - . – In the independent study “Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services 2024”, market research firm ISG analyzed the Swiss data center market. As part of a multi-stage survey, all service providers were evaluated in terms of their competitiveness and the attractiveness of their portfolio. Green emerged the clear leader, ahead of all other providers, taking top spot for data center services for a fifth consecutive year.

Excellent customer focus

In this year’s study, Green scored points for its strong customer focus, which gave it an extra edge over all other participating providers. Green’s speed and quality of implementation of customer projects, high degree of service innovation and first-rate operational excellence proved a winning combination. “The results of the study confirm that we excel in innovation and quality, and are highly rated thanks to our customer focus,” says Roger Süess, CEO of Green.

Future-oriented in an agile market



The authors of the study praised Green’s commitment to continuous development. “Green is planning for the future by creating additional capacities, has perfected its data center design to optimize energy efficiency, is extremely well positioned in the market, and is investing in new services, like connectivity, for example,” says Wolfgang Heinhaus, lead author of the study. The results show that Green consistently performs outstandingly well.



Green currently operates data centers in four locations and plans to continue to expand its capacities. Two new high-performance data centers are scheduled to go into operation in 2026.

Contact

+41 56 460 23 80

medien@green.ch