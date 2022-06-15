Preem publishes Preem Green Financing Framework and announces successful inaugural €340 million green bond offering

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preem, Sweden's largest fuel company, today announced the successful pricing of an offering by Preem Holding AB (publ) of €340,000,000 of its 12% senior notes due 2027 in accordance with the Preem Green Financing Framework, reinforcing its commitment to ESG principles and its strategic goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035 across the relevant value chain (i.e. scope 1-3). The closing of the transaction is scheduled for 21 June 2022.

One of the essential steps to achieve CO2 reduction is for the company to invest in renewables refining capacity through retrofitting and converting existing fossil production to renewables. Preem Holding AB (publ), the parent company of Preem AB (publ), intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with available cash and cash equivalents, to repay in full an existing term loan, including accrued interest, and to pay transaction costs, fees and expenses. Preem intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds raised by the offering, in accordance with the Preem Green Financing Framework, to eligible green projects, renewable raw materials and assets.

"Preem is in the process of implementing the largest change in the company's history with a number of crucial infrastructure projects at our refineries. We developed the Preem Green Financing Framework to support our focus on initiatives to lower our own carbon footprint as well as to support our transition of investment into green and sustainable investments", says Magnus Heimburg, Chief Executive Officer of Preem.

The Preem Green Financing Framework is aligned with market best practices outlined by the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") 2021 Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association ("LMA") 2021 Green Loan Principles, updated from time to time.

Preem engaged CICERO Shades of Green ("Cicero") to act as an external verifier of the Preem Green Financing Framework and the eligible green projects and assets, and Cicero provided a Second Party Opinion in relation to the Preem Green Financing Framework. Cicero gave the Preem Green Financing Framework an overall CICERO Light Green shading and a governance score of "Good".

The Preem Green Financing Framework and Cicero Second Party Opinion are available on www.preem.com.

