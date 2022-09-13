Stora Enso's strategic direction and focus on key growth areas presented at the Capital Markets Day 13 September

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 13 September 2022 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will today provide an update on its strategy and performance at its virtual Capital Markets Day (CMD), the ROOC target in Packaging Solutions has been reassessed after the recently announced De Jong acquisition. Presentations will cover how Stora Enso is driving and accelerating growth in its three key strategic growth areas: Renewable Packaging, Building Solutions and Biomaterials Innovations. In addition, there will be a panel discussion on material transition with external panellists from Bouygues Construction, Northvolt and Tetra Pak.

Driving growth in key strategic growth areasWe continue to shift our capital allocation to be more focused on the growth businesses and in the areas where we see long-term, sustainable growth potential. Our strong balance sheet enables both organic and acquisitive growth. By 2030, we aim to have a significantly lower exposure to market pulp and reduce cyclicality by increasing integration and growing in Renewable Packaging, Building Solutions as well as new innovative biomaterials in our portfolio.

In Renewable Packaging, we are well positioned to further strengthen our leading positions and capture growth opportunities in consumer board, containerboard and corrugated packaging. Our ambition is to generate over 60% of Group sales from Renewable Packaging by 2030.

In Building Solutions, our markets are growing due to increased demand of wood-based material in the construction sector. Our 2030 ambition is to increase the share of Building Solutions in Wood Product's sales mix to 40% by mainly growing our Cross Laminated Timber and Laminated Veneer Lumber businesses.

In Biomaterials Innovations, we are accelerating the scale-up and commercial development together with partners and customers.

Traditional Wood Products, Pulp and Forest remain at the foundation for value creation and continue to support and provide synergies for key strategic growth areas. In accordance with our strategy, we are aiming to exit the structurally declining paper business.

Panel discussion

We will host a panel discussion moderated and presented by EVP Sustainability, Annette Stube on material transition. The panel will discuss how we can together provide renewable, circular products and solutions that help mitigate climate change. The panel will be joined by external guests, the panellists are:

Patrik Andreasson , Vice President Strategy, Northvolt

, Vice President Strategy, Northvolt Fabrice Denis , Managing Director, Bouygues Construction

, Managing Director, Bouygues Construction Laurence Mott , Executive Vice President for Development & Technology, Tetra Pak

Long-term financial targets

Stora Enso's long-term financial targets set in November 2020 remain unchanged except its ROOC target for Packaging Solutions division. Due to the acquisition of De Jong Packaging, changes in the division's business portfolio and future growth ambitions, Packaging Solutions ROOC target has been reassessed from >25% to >15%.

Group long-term financial targets (unchanged)

*Excluding Paper

Divisional long-term financial targets (unchanged, except in Packaging Solutions)

*Divestment process including four paper sites ongoing**Including deferred tax liabilitiesROOC = Return on Operating CapitalROCE = Return on Capital Employed

Capital Markets Day 2022

Stora Enso is arranging a virtual Capital Markets Day 2022 for investors and analysts today. You are welcome to follow the presentations by management in a live webcast at 13:00–16:00 CEST (14:00–17:00 EEST). There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations.

Webcast link:storaenso.videosync.fi/cmd-2022/register

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

