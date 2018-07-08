 
europapress/deportes/ciclismo

Clasificación de la segunda etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

Publicado 08/07/2018 17:56:26CET

MADRID, 8 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Estas son las clasificaciones de la segunda etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este domingo sobre 182,5 kilómetros entre las localidades de Mouilleron-Saint-Germain y La Roche-sur-Yon, y de la clasificación general provisional.

--CLASIFICACIONES.

-Etapa.

1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4:06:37.

2. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) m.t.

3. Arnaud Démare (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) m.t.

4. André Greipel (ALE/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

5. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

6. Timothy Dupont (BEL/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.

7. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) m.t.

8. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) m.t.

9. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

10. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) m.t.

...//...

31. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.

36. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) m.t.

56. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.

-General.

1. Peter Sagan (SVQ/Bora-Hansgrohe) 8:29:53.

2. Fernando Gaviria (COL/Quick-Step Floors) a 6.

3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) 10.

4. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Katusha-Alpecin) 12.

5. Sylvain Chavanel (FRA/Direct Énergie) 13.

6. Philippe Gilbert (BEL/Quick-Step Floors) 14.

7. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky) 15.

8. Oliver Naesen (BEL/AGR2 La Mondiale) m.t.

9. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE Team Emirates) 16.

10. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.

...//....

21. ALEJANDRO VALVERDE (ESP/Movistar) 16.

33. MIKEL LANDA (ESP/Team Sky) m.t.

84. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) a 1:07.

108. Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) a 1:31.

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento MyProtein

    Código descuento MyProtein
  2. Cupón HSNStore

    Cupón HSNStore
  3. Código descuento Marca Apuestas

    Código descuento Marca Apuestas
  4. Código promocional Nike

    Código promocional Nike
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaInterior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos

Interior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos
MúsicaDownload Festival Madrid 2019 confirma a Slipknot y Tool

Download Festival Madrid 2019 confirma a Slipknot y Tool
SociedadCambio de hora octubre 2018: ¿se adelanta o se atrasa el reloj para poner el horario de invierno?

Cambio de hora octubre 2018: ¿se adelanta o se atrasa el reloj para poner el horario de invierno?