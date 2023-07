Australia vuelve a relucir en Fukuoka durante una jornada muy discreta para los españoles

Team Australia (Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon) 1st place, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Ceremony during the 20th FINA Swimming World Championships Fukuoka 2023 on July 23, 2023 at Marine Messe Fukuoka. - Hiroki Kawaguchi / Photo Kishimo / Afp7 / Europa P