Britt Nollé is the new managing director of PMG subsidiary X-CAGO

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Continuity and growth in a single role

- Objective: Establishment of a global full-service network for publishers

NEWS AKTUELL // 02.02.2026 // Berlin/Roermond – Since the beginning of the year, Britt Nollé has been the new managing director of X-CAGO B.V., the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in the international publishing business. She takes over from Ingo Kästner, who held the position of X-CAGO managing director last year alongside his role as managing director of the parent company PMG Presse-Monitor in Berlin.

‘Britt Nollé meets the requirements for the position of Managing Director in an outstanding manner: leadership experience, knowledge of international publishing, and strong technical expertise – she brings all of this to the table. She has acquired numerous well-known customers and has permanently strengthened relationships with X-CAGO's partners around the world. These successes impressively demonstrate Britt Nollé's market knowledge and initiative,’ explains Ingo Kästner.

Her career at X-CAGO began in 2011 in project management, where she was responsible for planning and optimising digitisation processes. She then worked as a key account manager, advising English-speaking publishers and partners of the company. Finally, in recent years, as Director of Sales, she was responsible for the strategic development of sales and the establishment of an international customer base.

On taking up her new position, Nollé said: ‘Since joining X-CAGO, I have gained comprehensive insights into our organisation, markets and partners. My team and I will actively shape the future of the company, drive forward innovative solutions and strategically develop X-CAGO. In doing so, I always keep our maxim in mind: we are successful when our partner publishers are successful.’

Olivera Kipcic, Head of Frankfurter Allgemeine Archive and Rights Management and Chairwoman of the Shareholders' Committee of PMG Presse-Monitor, welcomes Nollé to her new position: ‘Britt Nollé's career represents the perfect combination of continuity and progress, resulting in the sustainable growth of X-CAGO. Ingo Kästner and Britt Nollé will integrate PMG and X-CAGO even more closely and create a state-of-the-art, agile full-service network for publishers and content producers whose services are in demand worldwide.’

Since the beginning of the year, Britt Nollé has been the new managing director of X-CAGO B.V., the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in the international publishing business. | Photo: Mvr. Ummenthun Photography

About X-CAGO B.V.

X-CAGO is a leading provider of digital conversion, archiving and content transformation services that help publishers unlock the value of their data and publications. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, X-CAGO delivers technologies that enable publishers, eKiosk providers, app providers and MMOs to thrive in the digital age.

More information about X-CAGO.

About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

PMG Presse-Monitor is one of the leading providers of digital media monitoring, press review creation and media analysis in German-speaking countries.

In 2025 PMG launches its newly developed PMG MediaHub. Over 900 publishers and content producers from around the world make their content available here every day for legally compliant secondary use. Of around 5,000 print and online media outlets, more than 3,000 are available digitally via the integrated PMG MediaMonitor portal. PMG markets content and rights to PR professionals and communications departments in companies and public authorities, as well as to professional media observers.

In 2021, PMG acquired X-CAGO, an internationally successful data conversion specialist based in the Netherlands. PMG now offers publishers tailor-made solutions for the digital multi-use of their content. The range of services extends from high-quality processing of digital data for all distribution channels to targeted marketing in the most comprehensive daily press database in the DACH region.

Based on a framework agreement with the federal states, PMG has been providing the Press Portal for Schools (PfS) since 2023. Teachers can use it to access content from German press reports in one central location and use it to shape their lessons.

Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture between German newspaper and magazine publishers, with Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers, and the Media Association of the Free Press as shareholders.

Press contact:

Roger Dormeier

Marketing | Kommunikation | PR

PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

E-Mail: roger.dormeier@presse-monitor.de