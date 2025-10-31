MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group: Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Gr

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Traunstein, October 31, 2025.- MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from both companies – including Jacek Bladek (COO) of Greenvolt Power and Christoph Strasser (CEO) of MaxSolar – concrete steps for sustainable collaboration were defined last week at MaxSolar’s headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria.

The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power’s extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar’s innovative approach to solar and storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over 4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable energy future.

MaxSolar is particularly proud to highlight its upcoming projects, including the first grid-friendly storage solution in partnership with Bayernwerk Netze in Bavaria—an important milestone for the company and the energy transition in Germany. "The ongoing collaboration once again highlights the close and trusting partnership between Greenvolt Power and us at MaxSolar," said Christoph Strasser, CEO of MaxSolar. "Our shared goal is to develop innovative storage strategies that not only drive the transition to a sustainable energy future but also contribute significantly to grid serviceability and flexibility. We are focusing on technologies that enable the efficient storage of renewable energy and its flexible integration into the grid."

“Battery storage is one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of Greenvolt’s business, already representing 4.7 GWh scheduled to enter operation shortly within our extensive project pipeline. We see storage as essential to building a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonized energy system. Our collaboration with MaxSolar allows us to combine technical expertise and market insight, creating synergies that will undoubtedly accelerate our joint growth and deliver greater value across Europe’s renewable landscape”, said Jacek Bladek, COO, Greenvolt Power.

This collaboration solidifies the foundation for a long-term, successful partnership that also strengthens the technological and economic profitability of photovoltaics combined with energy storage.

About MaxSolar GmbH

Founded in 2009, MaxSolar GmbH, headquartered in Traunstein, develops cross-sector energy concepts and covers the entire value chain of renewable energy – from development, planning, and installation to operation. By combining photovoltaic, wind energy, storage solutions, electromobility, and heat supply, innovative concepts are created that intelligently interconnect all sectors. Additionally, MaxSolar offers customers Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for long-term, predictable green electricity supply. With a project pipeline of 7.6 gigawatts, five locations, and approximately 400 employees, MaxSolar operates across Germany.

www.maxsolar.com

About Greenvolt Power

Greenvolt Power, part of Greenvolt Group, a global leader in 100% renewable energy, operates in the Utility-Scale segment, specializing in onshore wind, solar, and energy storage. With strong expertise in development, the company also excels in financing, construction, operation, and asset management of large-scale projects.

With a strong presence across 19 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia, Greenvolt Power has a current pipeline of 14.1 GW, with 5.1 GW expected to be ready to build by the end of 2025. It is also one of the world’s leading developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a 4.7 GW pipeline.

www.power.greenvolt.com

Caption: From left to right: Nela Tesch (Strategic BESS Purchaser, MaxSolar GmbH), Antonio Montoto Rojo (Head of Storage, Greenvolt Power), Agnieszka Szot-Pokrzywka (Head of Project Management Office, Greenvolt Power), Stefan Schmidlkofer (Director BESS, MaxSolar GmbH), Jacek Bladek (COO, Greenvolt Power), Christian Stang (Head of Strategic Purchasing, MaxSolar GmbH), and Christoph Strasser (CEO, MaxSolar GmbH).

Press Contact:

Verena Steindl

Marketing & Communications

MaxSolar GmbH

Phone: +49 861 21396 621

E-Mail: verena.steindl@maxsolar.de