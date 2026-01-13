Vyoma’s first Space Domain Awareness satellite has reached orbit

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, 13. January 2026 - Vyoma, a Germany-based company providing Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities, has launched its pioneering surveillance satellite, Flamingo-1, on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, USA. It was launched aboard the Twilight rideshare mission with SpaceX via Germany-based launch integrator Exolaunch. The satellite was deployed to its operational Sun-synchronous orbit of approximately 500-km in altitude. This marks a significant achievement for the company, which patented the operational concept of an optimized SDA mission.

Flamingo-1, equipped with an optical sensor for space-based space surveillance, is a gamechanger for Europe, strengthening SDA efforts directly from orbit. The advanced optical instrument will detect, track and characterize space objects, such as debris and other satellites. Crucially, it will allow Vyoma and its customers to follow up on manoeuvring objects and derive insights into adversary actions and threatening behaviours of other satellites.

Vyoma’s second satellite, Flamingo-2, is currently in production and is planned for launch at the end of 2026, followed by the remaining satellites of Vyoma’s constellation, to be deployed until 2029. The Flamingo constellation will keep custody of objects of interest and provide Domain Awareness updates in real time. The data generated from its satellites will enable Vyoma to create it’s own proprietary catalogue of space objects.

Together, these missions mark a significant step forward in advancing space technologies that align with European strategic and security goals.

Vyoma is a Munich-based company that leverages ground-based and space-based data to empower automated satellite operations and increase domain awareness in space. Founded in August 2020, Vyoma enables real-time space surveillance and traffic management of orbits around Earth, as a participant in the EU Commission and ESA programs for SDA technology development.

