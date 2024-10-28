5GAA: Berlin Technology Demonstrations Highlight Life-Saving Potential of Latest Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Tech

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) last week demonstrated the latest innovations in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology family to help achieve "Vision Zero" for all road users. The demonstrations illustrated the potential of 5G-V2X to enable new use cases integrated across multiple automakers, service providers, and mobile network operators.

For the very first time, 5GAA demonstrated 5G-V2X Direct technology integration in Audi and BMW vehicles with the support of 5GAA members Autotalks, Bosch, Commsignia, and Fraunhofer FOKUS. This demonstration illustrated how technology can alert drivers about pedestrians and cyclists even before they can see them, leveraging sensors and a camera feed from other vehicles. The demonstrations showed the high bandwidth and low latency performance characteristics of 5G-V2X Direct using ETSI Release 2 messages.

5GAA members Bosch, Commsignia, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Keysight Technologies, LG, Mercedes-Benz and Vodafone, and the Coalition for Cyclist Safety, showcased ready-to-deploy, interoperable applications to increase awareness of vulnerable road users and emergency vehicles on public roads in central Berlin. Safety awareness alerts were delivered via 4G and 5G networks with low latency thanks to Multi-Access-Edge Computing and precise positioning, as verified by Anritsu's performance measurements. ETSI-standardised messages were shared in real time between apps from various service providers.

"In Germany and across Europe, the ecosystem is ready to leverage the tens of millions of vehicles already connected via mobile networks and is now geared for the 2nd generation technology with 5G-V2X including direct communications," said 5GAA Chairman Christoph Voigt.

Autotalks and Bosch, together with Commsignia, demonstrated the benefits of collective perception related to vulnerable road users. Ettifos, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz and SEA Datentechnik also exhibited 5G-V2X Direct interoperability and conformity solutions and radio performance verification.

To show that C-V2X is about both safety and efficiency, Audi, supported by Commsignia and Autotalks, demonstrated a use case for "cooperative parking" based on 5G-V2X Direct.

In line with 5GAA's Visionary 2030 Roadmap, 5G is continuously being deployed in many car models and 5G-V2X Direct is expected to be mass-deployed in commercial vehicle models as early as 2026. This week's event underlined the continuous commitment of major European automakers to 5G-V2X following 5GAA's Open Statement[1] in 2023.

About the 5GAA

The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organization of more than 120 members, including leading global automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies, and test equipment vendors. 5GAA members work together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transport services. 5GAA is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility, automated vehicles, and intelligent transport solutions based on C-V2X. For more information about 5GAA, please visit www.5GAA.org.

