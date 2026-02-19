Adria News S.à r.l. launches Adria News Network, an independent brand serving Southeast Europe

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adria News Network (ANN) today formally launches under Adria News S.à r.l., bringing together 14 country-leading television, print and digital news brands in a dedicated governance framework designed to further protect editorial freedom.

ANN has been established within a new governance framework for United Group's media portfolio, introducing independent Board oversight, defined editorial leadership and strengthened safeguards for newsroom decision-making.

Adria News Network introduces editorial protections for television, print and digital news outlets in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, including N1, Nova S, Vijesti and Danas, consolidating established and trusted news brands, award-winning journalists and experienced editorial leadership. The news operations reporting to Adria News Network collectively employ more than 1,000 journalists and staff and serve a combined audience of over 16 million people.

The introduction of a new governance framework will mean the news outlets now report to a fully independent Board, with no executives or shareholder representatives from United Group.

Comprised of world-class directors with deep international experience in media, governance and regulatory standards, the Board is chaired by Rani R. Raad. Rani's experience spans more than 25 years, with roles including President of CNN Commercial Worldwide, CEO of International Media Investments (IMI) and President and Operating Partner of RedBird IMI. Rani is joined by Nigel Baker, a senior British media executive who currently chairs the Sky News Board - a panel of experts established to ensure the UK channel's editorial independence, and Brent Sadler, an award-winning journalist and former Senior International Correspondent for CNN. As ANN's Chief News Executive, Brent will oversee editorial standards (as defined by the independent Editorial Council), newsroom leadership and the integrity of the network's journalism. The Chief News Executive will operate under the governance procedures set by the Board and will oversee editorial standards as defined by the Editorial Council and Editorial Charter. Additional board members include Thomas Probst, Niall Martin and Kirenga Mbonampeka.

To ensure editorial independence, Adria News S.à r.l has established an Editorial Council composed of respected international media figures. The Council will develop and adopt an Editorial Charter as one of its first formal acts, and, going forward, will provide external accountability and guidance on editorial standards, ethics and compliance.

Members of the Editorial Council include:

Nigel Baker, Council Chairman – senior British media executive who currently chairs the Sky News Board – a panel of experts established to ensure the UK channel's editorial independence.

Dr. May Chidiac – an internationally respected journalist, media leader and advocate for press freedom, who gained global recognition after surviving an assassination attempt in 2005 when steadfastly defending independent journalism in the Middle East.

Simon Bucks – senior broadcast executive, a member of the UK Ofcom Content Board and the Honorary Secretary and a Trustee of the Royal Television Society.

Editorial authority of assets reporting to Adria News Network is fully separated from corporate decision-making. This governance framework further ensures editorial independence of all news assets and ensures no external, shareholder or Group management influence can shape editorial coverage, tone or judgement.

The model is intended to ensure long-term sustainability, protect editorial integrity from external interference, and provide stability and clarity for journalists, staff and audiences alike.

Rani R. Raad, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Adria News S.à r.l. (ANN), said:

"Adria News Network begins its work with clear governance, independent leadership and protected editorial authority. Our responsibility as a Board is to ensure the long-term strength and sustainability of the organisation while safeguarding the conditions in which independent journalism can thrive."

Nigel Baker, Chairman of the Editorial Council, said:

"This framework provides a strong and credible foundation for independent journalism. Adria News Network has been designed to operate free from external influence, with clear safeguards to protect editorial integrity and uphold the highest professional standards."

To find out more about Adria News Network, visit https://adrianewsnetwork.com.

Adria News S.à r.l. is a news company consolidating United Group's award-winning news operations in selected Southeast European markets.

The Adria News S.à r.l. independent Board of Directors will include:- Rani R. Raad has more than 25 years of global media leadership experience. He spent over two decades at CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery, where he served as the President of CNN Commercial Worldwide. He later served as CEO of International Media Investments (IMI) and as President and Operating Partner of RedBird IMI.- Brent Sadler is an award-winning British journalist and former Senior International Correspondent for CNN, where he also served as Beirut Bureau Chief. He previously worked as ITN's Middle East Correspondent, reporting from across the region. A co-founder of N1 Television, he played a central role in establishing the network as a leading regional news broadcaster. As ANN's Chief News Executive, he oversees editorial standards, newsroom leadership and the integrity of the network's journalism.- Nigel Baker is a senior British journalist and media executive with extensive experience of editorial leadership and governance. He chairs the Sky News Board, which was set up to ensure the UK channel's editorial independence. He has held senior roles at ITN, Associated Press and Reuters, bringing deep expertise in newsroom standards, regulatory engagement and public-interest journalism. He is also former chief executive of the Thomson Foundation which has supported independent journalism in more than 100 countries.- Thomas Probst, Niall Martin and Kirenga Mbonampeka.

Adria News Network Editorial Council will include:- Nigel Baker (see above).- Dr. May Chidiac – a Lebanese–French journalist, broadcaster and academic with over 25 years of experience in television and radio. She began her career in 1985 and became one of Lebanon's leading prime-time political talk-show hosts. She holds a Ph.D. with High Distinction in Information and Communication Sciences from Université Panthéon-Assas (Paris II) and has served as Professor of Media at Notre Dame University since 1999. She also works as a consultant on media, communication and institutional development. An internationally recognised advocate for press freedom, she survived a targeted assassination attempt in 2005 and returned to broadcasting the following year. She is a recipient of UNESCO's Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize and France's Légion d'Honneur and is founder of the May Chidiac Foundation supporting media literacy and independent journalism.- Simon Bucks – Simon is a member of the UK Ofcom Content Board and is the Honorary Secretary and a Trustee of the Royal Television Society. He has previously held senior editorial roles at ITV, ITN and Sky News and was Chief Executive of BFBS, the British Forces Broadcasting Service.

United Group remains a leading telecommunications and media company in the region, focused on portfolio management and value creation across its operating businesses.

News operations in scope include:- BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA: Television N1 - CROATIA: N1 Croatia - MONTENEGRO: Television Vijesti, Vijesti Newspaper (Daily Press) - SERBIA: N1 Serbia, Nova S, Radar, Danas and Nova print and digital titles- SLOVENIJA: N1 Slovenia

