Akastor ASA: Akastor completes sale of Cool Sorption A/S

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the press release dated 22 December 2022. Akastor ASA (AKAST) has today completed the sale of all shares in Cool Sorption A/S to Diamond Key International Pty. Ltd. in line with the terms and conditions described in the earlier announcement.

For further information, please contact:Øyvind PaaskeChief Financial OfficerTel: +47 917 59 705E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-akastor-completes-sale-of-cool-sorption-as-301749745.html

