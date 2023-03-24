Publicado 24/03/2023 12:39
Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar Fredrik Graff, Board member of Aker Carbon Capture, has today acquired 10,000 shares in Aker Carbon Capture at a price of NOK 13.60 per share. Following the transaction, Graff holds a total of 10,000 shares in the company.

Please see attached primary insider notification form pursuant to the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

