BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results (17)

Publicado 04/12/2018 14:21:54 CET

(1) Periods reported before November 1, 2017 represent available- for-sale securities. (2) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $22 million, $(7) million, na for the three months ended, and $69 million, na for the twelve months ended, respectively. (3) Net of income tax (provision) of na, na, $(1) million for the three months ended, and na, $(21) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (4) Net of income tax provision of $8 million, $3 million, $8 million for the three months ended, and $23 million, $36 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (5) Net of income tax recovery of $114 million, $78 million, $15 million for the three months ended, and $432 million, $322 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (6) Net of income tax (recovery) of $(43) million, $(37) million, $(13) million for the three months ended, and $(121) million, $(21) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (7) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $22 million, $16 million, $50 million for the three months ended, and $56 million, $(8) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (8) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $23 million, $(74) million, $(29) million for the three months ended, and $(111) million, $(157) million for the twelve months ended, respectively. (9) Net of income tax (provision) recovery of $7 million, $(12) million, $12 million for the three months ended, and $6 million, $53 million for the twelve months ended, respectively. na - not applicable due to IFRS 9 adoption.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited) (Canadian $ in millions) As at --- October 31, July 31, October 31, 2018 2018 2017 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 42,142 $ 41,072 $ 32,599 --- Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 8,305 7,637 6,490 --- Securities 180,935 167,318 163,198 --- Securities Borrowed or Purchased Under Resale Agreements 85,051 101,679 75,047 --- Loans Residential mortgages 119,620 118,736 115,258 Consumer instalment and other personal 63,225 62,485 61,944 Credit cards 8,329 8,236 8,071 Business and government 194,456 187,964 175,067 --- 385,630 377,421 360,340 Allowance for credit losses (1,639) (1,660) (1,833) --- 383,991 375,761 358,507 Other Assets Derivative instruments 26,204 24,810 28,951 Customers' liability under acceptances 18,585 17,874 16,546 Premises and equipment 1,986 1,924 2,033 Goodwill 6,373 6,275 6,244 Intangible assets 2,272 2,207 2,159 Current tax assets 1,515 1,647 1,371 Deferred tax assets 2,037 2,065 2,865 Other 14,652 15,049 13,570 --- 73,624 71,851 73,739 Total Assets $ 774,048 $ 765,318 $ 709,580 === Liabilities and Equity Deposits $ 522,051 $ 506,916 $ 479,792 --- Other Liabilities Derivative instruments 24,411 24,480 27,804 Acceptances 18,585 17,874 16,546 Securities sold but not yet purchased 28,804 24,409 25,163 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements 66,684 83,471 55,119 Securitization and structured entities' liabilities 25,051 23,545 23,054 Current tax liabilities 50 48 125 Deferred tax liabilities 74 66 233 Other 35,829 34,135 32,361 --- 199,488 208,028 180,405 Subordinated Debt 6,782 5,618 5,029 --- Equity Preferred shares 4,340 4,240 4,240 Common shares 12,929 12,924 13,032 Contributed surplus 300 302 307 Retained earnings 25,856 24,909 23,709 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,302 2,381 3,066 --- Total Equity 45,727 44,756 44,354 --- Total Liabilities and Equity $ 774,048 $ 765,318 $ 709,580 ===

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

