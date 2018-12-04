BMO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results (6)

Publicado 04/12/2018 14:20:47 CET

Revenue

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017Revenue of $5,922 million increased $267 million or 5% from the prior year, or 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. On a basis that nets insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities (CCPB) against insurance revenue (net revenue), revenue of $5,532 million increased $450 million or 9%, or 8% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Revenue increased in all operating groups compared with the prior year.

Net interest income of $2,669 million increased $134 million or 5%, or $100 million or 4% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar. Net interest income, excluding trading of $2,774 million increased $187 million or 7%, largely due to higher deposit and loan volumes in the P&C businesses. Average earning assets of $711.7 billion increased $69.1 billion or 11%, or 9% excluding the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar, due to loan growth, higher securities, higher securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin decreased 8 basis points, and 7 basis points on an excluding trading basis, primarily driven by lower spreads in BMO Capital Markets, mainly due to higher volumes of lower spread assets.

Net non-interest revenue of $2,863 million increased $316 million or 12%. Excluding trading revenue, net non-interest revenue increased $141 million or 6%, with increases in most non-interest revenue categories.

Gross insurance revenue decreased $144 million from the prior year due to increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of investments in the current year, compared with decreases in long-term interest rates increasing the fair value of investments in the prior year and weaker equity markets in the current year, partially offset by higher annuity sales. Insurance revenue can experience variability arising from fluctuations in the fair value of insurance assets. The investments which support policy benefit liabilities comprise predominantly fixed income and some equity assets. These investments are recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in insurance revenue in the Consolidated Statement of Income. These fair value changes are largely offset by changes in the fair value of policy benefit liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in CCPB, as discussed on page 10. We generally focus on analyzing revenue net of CCPB given the extent to which insurance revenue can vary and that this variability is largely offset in CCPB.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018Revenue increased $102 million or 2% from the prior quarter. Net revenue decreased $19 million as lower Wealth Management revenue was partially offset by growth in other businesses.

Net interest income of $2,669 million increased $62 million or 2%, compared with the prior quarter. Net interest income excluding trading of $2,774 million increased $43 million or 2%, compared with the prior quarter, mainly driven by higher deposit and loan volumes in the P&C businesses. Average earning assets increased $19.6 billion or 3%, largely driven by higher securities, loan growth and increased cash resources. BMO's overall net interest margin of 1.49% was unchanged. On an excluding trading basis, net interest margin decreased 2 basis points to 1.84% mainly due to higher volumes of lower spread assets in BMO Capital Markets.

Net non-interest revenue decreased $81 million or 3%. Excluding trading revenue, net non-interest revenue decreased $55 million or 2%, primarily due to lower net insurance revenue and underwriting and advisory fees.

Gross insurance revenue increased $58 million due to higher annuity sales in the current quarter, partially offset by increases in long-term interest rates decreasing the fair value of investments in the current quarter, compared with the prior quarter and weaker equity markets in the current quarter. The increase in insurance revenue was largely offset by higher insurance claims, commissions and changes in policy benefit liabilities as discussed on page 10.

Net interest income and non-interest revenue are detailed in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Provision for Credit Losses

Effective the first quarter of 2018, the bank prospectively adopted IFRS 9, Financial Instruments (IFRS 9). Under IFRS 9, we refer to the provision for credit losses on impaired loans and the provision for credit losses on performing loans. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans under IFRS 9, is consistent with the specific provision under IAS 39 in prior years. The provision for credit losses on performing loans replaced the collective provision under IAS 39. Refer to the Changes in Accounting Policy section on page 121 of BMO's Annual MD&A for an explanation of the provision for credit losses. Prior periods have not been restated.

Q4 2018 vs Q4 2017

The total provision for credit losses was $175 million, a decrease of $27 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $177 million decreased $25 million from $202 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower provisions in the P&C businesses and net recoveries in BMO Capital Markets and Corporate Services, compared with provisions in the prior year. There was a decrease for credit losses on performing loans of $2 million, as net recoveries of credit losses in Canadian P&C, BMO Capital Markets, and Corporate Services were largely offset by provisions in U.S P&C.

Q4 2018 vs Q3 2018The total provision for credit losses was down $11 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was flat at $177 million. There was a $2 million net recovery of credit losses on performing loans in the quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses on performing loans of $9 million in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses by Operating Group( (1))

