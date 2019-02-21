Capvis: Change in ownership at RENA Technologies

Publicado 21/02/2019 14:59:35 CET

Gütenbach (Germany) and Baar (Switzerland), 21.02.2019 / News Aktuell – Capvis acquired the wet chemical activities of the South German equipment manufacturing company RENA in a challenging environment in 2015 and transferred them to the newly founded RENA Technologies GmbH. Thanks to structural and operational improvements over the last four years, RENA Technologies has established itself as an international market leader and has created many new jobs. Following this successful reorganisation and repositioning, Capvis has decided to sell RENA Technologies to funds advised by Equistone Partners Europe (together “Equistone”) which will accompany the future development of the company.

