 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

Capvis: Change in ownership at RENA Technologies

Publicado 21/02/2019 14:59:35CET

Gütenbach (Germany) and Baar (Switzerland), 21.02.2019 / News Aktuell – Capvis acquired the wet chemical activities of the South German equipment manufacturing company RENA in a challenging environment in 2015 and transferred them to the newly founded RENA Technologies GmbH. Thanks to structural and operational improvements over the last four years, RENA Technologies has established itself as an international market leader and has created many new jobs. Following this successful reorganisation and repositioning, Capvis has decided to sell RENA Technologies to funds advised by Equistone Partners Europe (together “Equistone”) which will accompany the future development of the company.

   

For further details please see the full media release here: http://ots.ch/0ZtbHQ

   

Contacts:

at RENA Technologies GmbH:

Peter Schneidewind

CEO

+49 7723 9313 3131

Peter.Schneidewind@rena.com

at Capvis AG:

Julie Darbellay

Head of Investor Relations

+41 43 300 58 38

julie.darbellay@capvis.com

   
Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaHuelga en Cataluña | Miles de personas se manifiestan en Barcelona por los derechos y contra el juicio

Huelga en Cataluña | Miles de personas se manifiestan en Barcelona por los derechos y contra el juicio
EducaciónEl Congreso acaba con el aumento del horario lectivo docente impuesto por decreto en 2012

El Congreso acaba con el aumento del horario lectivo docente impuesto por decreto en 2012
GenteEXCLUSIVA: Anabel Gil confirma los negocios entre Gil Silgado y María Jesús Ruiz

EXCLUSIVA: Anabel Gil confirma los negocios entre Gil Silgado y María Jesús Ruiz