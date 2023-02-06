Changes in Castellum's Board of Directors

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rutger Arnhult has announced that he is leaving Castellum's board with immediate effect.

Rutger Arnhult announced on 14 December 2022 that he will leave his role as CEO of Castellum and that he will not be available for re-election to Castellum's board.

"I want to thank Rutger for his commitment and contribution to Castellum during his time on Castellum's board, says Per Berggren", chairman of the board of directors, Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-02-202313:36 CET.

