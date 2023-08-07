Publicado 07/08/2023 18:36
Changes in company's own shares

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 21 March 2023 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 21 March 2023.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation EVLI PLC Pasi Väisänen For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180 sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

