Competition for the CIVIS Media Prize 2026 opened: Submissions possible until 31 December 2025

31.10.2025 (News Aktuell).– Cologne (ots) | The competition for the European CIVIS Media Prize 2026 is open. Until 31 December 2025, media professionals from all EU countries and Switzerland can submit entries online on the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and - related to this - social cohesion.

The CIVIS Media Prize honours outstanding journalistic achievements in television, radio, the internet and social media that promote the peaceful coexistence of people from different geographical and cultural backgrounds. The prize is endowed with a total of 27,000 euros. Nine CIVIS AWARDS are awarded in different categories.

Further information on the CIVIS Media Prize 2026 can be found here.

The CIVIS Media Prize is sponsored by ARD, represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and the EBU are media partners. WDR mediagroup, Produktionsallianz, VFF Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), Deutsche Postcode Lotterie and the Harald Christ Foundation for Democracy and Diversity are co-operation partners.

The competition, the jury meetings and the award ceremony are organised by the non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation in Cologne.

The European CIVIS Media Prize is intended to encourage media professionals to address the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and social cohesion in a creative, constructive and - where necessary - (self-)critical manner.

