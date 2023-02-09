Concordia Maritime: Year-End Report, 1 January-31 December 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Successful sales strengthen results

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Total incomeQ4: SEK 263.0 (151.2) millionFull year: SEK 686.1 (704.8) million

EBITDAQ4: SEK 203.7 (36.6) millionFull year: SEK 374.1 (-82.6) million

Result before taxQ4: SEK 142.8 (-308.2) millionFull year: SEK 126.1 (-658.2) million

Result per share after taxQ4: SEK 2.95 (-6.45)Full year: SEK 2.58 (-13.84)

Events in the third quarter

Strong result due to vessel sales. Result for Q4 2021 negatively affected by impairment of SEK 267.7 million .

. Delivery of the sold vessels Stena Primorsk and Stena Performance .

and . Sharp reduction in bank debt due to vessel sales.

Profit-sharing of approximately SEK 22.3 million in Q4 2022.

The Board will propose a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share to the 2023 AGM.

Key figures Jan-Dec 2022

Total income, SEK million: 686.1 (704.8)

EBITDA, SEK million: 374.1 (-82.6)

EBITDA, USD million: 37.0 (-9.6)

Operating result, SEK million: 216.9 (-583.5)

Result before tax, SEK million: 126.1 (-658.2)

Result after tax, SEK million: 123.3 (-660.4)

Interest-bearing liabilities 577.3 (1.597,6)

Equity ratio, %: 33 (14)

Return on equity, %: 36 (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 98.0 (34.9)

Result per share after tax, SEK: 2.58 (-13.84)

Equity per share, SEK: 8.60 (6.21)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 9 February 2023 at 9.00 CET.

CONTACT:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime ABMob: +46 704 855 188E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

