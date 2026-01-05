Destinus completes acquisition of Daedalean, accelerating next-generation AI for defense and civil aviation

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ZÜRICH and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinus Group BV has completed the acquisition of Daedalean AG, the Zürich-based leader in advanced AI systems for aviation, in a transaction valued at CHF 180 million (approximately USD 225 million). Daedalean will operate within Destinus as a core hub for AI engineering, autonomy research, and advanced perception technologies.

Daedalean's team and technology will continue to support the development of AI for civilian aviation, including safety-critical autonomy, pilot assistance, and next-generation navigation and perception systems. At the same time, integration into Destinus significantly accelerates the deployment of defense-focused AI applications. These include GNSS-denied navigation for contested environments, advanced perception and seeker technologies for interceptors, cruise missiles, and one-way effectors, as well as mission planning and autonomous decision-making for high-speed defense platforms. They also cover swarming and multi-agent coordination for mass-deployed unmanned systems, as well as sensor fusion with onboard AI reasoning for resilient battlefield operations.

The acquisition strengthens Destinus' ability to deliver sovereign European AI capabilities across its autonomous systems portfolio, reinforcing the company's model of vertically integrated, industrial-scale defense production while supporting both national defense requirements and the long-term modernization of civil aviation.

Bas Gouverneur, formerly CEO of Daedalean, will serve as Chief Military Program Officer, overseeing military programs, advanced autonomy strategy, and the integration of Daedalean's AI stack into Destinus' defense platforms.

Yvonne Gross, previously VP of Finance & Operations at Daedalean, joins Destinus as Director of Operations and Infrastructure, supporting industrial scale-up, operational frameworks, and cross-site coordination across Europe.

Destinus also welcomes Brontë Hamilton as its new Chief Financial Officer. She joins the company as an experienced finance executive and will oversee financial strategy and capital structuring during Destinus' rapid expansion phase.

Mikhail Kokorich, Founder and CEO of Destinus, stated:"Finalizing this acquisition marks an important milestone for Destinus and for Europe's ability to build sovereign, high-performance AI systems for both defense and civil aviation. Daedalean brings exceptional engineering talent and world-class expertise in safety-critical AI. Together, we will accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous systems across our interceptor, cruise missile, and UAV platforms, while continuing to advance AI technologies that enhance safety and efficiency in civil aviation. We thank the Daedalean team, investors, and shareholders for their trust, and we are grateful to Walder Wyss for their legal guidance throughout the transaction."

About DaedaleanFounded in 2016, Daedalean develops AI-based aviation systems for flight guidance, navigation, and situational awareness. Its certified, safety-critical perception and autonomy technologies serve both manned and unmanned aviation, setting new standards for AI performance and reliability.

About DestinusDestinus is a European defense industrial company developing and manufacturing a new generation of AI-enabled autonomous systems, including one-way effectors, cruise missiles, and anti-drone interceptors, for national and allied defense. With advanced production and integration facilities across Europe, Destinus delivers its systems at industrial scale, supporting Europe and its partners in building sovereign, resilient, and scalable defense capabilities while reducing dependence on external suppliers.

