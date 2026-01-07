Dr. Stefanie Kesting appointed as CEO of Thyssengas

Change in management at Thyssengas: Dr Stefanie Kesting appointed Chair of the Management Board from 1 January 2026. - Thyssengas GmbH

Dortmund, 07.01.2026 (News Aktuell).- As of January 1, 2026, Dr. Stefanie Kesting has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thyssengas GmbH. She succeeds Dr. Thomas Gößmann, who will retire at the end of February 2026 after nearly nine years at the helm of the company. The leadership transition was announced in autumn 2025.

Thyssengas is facing the biggest turning point in its history: in addition to natural gas, hydrogen and other green gases are to flow through the transmission network in increasing quantities in the future. The transmission system operator wants to lay the foundation for a new energy market. In this decisive phase, 49-year-old energy manager Dr. Stefanie Kesting is taking over the leadership of the company.

“In the coming years, it will be determined whether we succeed in the transformation and in establishing a new kind of resilience in energy supply. As a transmission system operator, we bear a special responsibility: We create the gas infrastructure that industry, SMEs, and regions need for their path toward a secure and climate-neutral future. At the same time, we bring our experience, our regional network, and our close ties to our western neighbours to actively shape this transition,” says Kesting. “Building the hydrogen core network is an important component, but it is only part of the picture. We need to think holistically: more regionally, across sectors, and always with a focus on what our customers and partners on the ground need for a secure energy supply and their individual decarbonization path. I am very much looking forward to driving this process forward together with the strong Thyssengas team.”

Dr. Stefanie Kesting has many years of leadership experience in the energy sector – including positions at international energy companies such as DNV, E.ON, and Uniper, and most recently at plant manufacturer Neuman & Esser, where she served as Managing Director responsible for the Energy Project Solutions business unit. Her professional focus has been on renewable gases, hydrogen, and CO₂ technologies for many years. In addition, she has served and continues to serve on several international supervisory boards in the energy and industrial sectors.

With the appointment of Dr. Stefanie Kesting, the Thyssengas management board will temporarily consist of:





Dr. Stefanie Kesting, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Thomas Becker, Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Thomas Gößmann, Member of the Management Board

As of March 1, 2026, the management board will comprise Dr. Stefanie Kesting (CEO) and Dr. Thomas Becker (CFO).

About Thyssengas

Thyssengas GmbH is a German transmission system operator. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, is headquartered in Dortmund. Thyssengas operates a gas network of approximately 4,400 kilometers – primarily in North Rhine-Westphalia, with some lines in Lower Saxony. Through this network, downstream distribution system operators as well as industrial companies and power plants are supplied. For a climate-neutral future, Thyssengas is focusing on hydrogen as a gaseous energy carrier. The Dortmund-based network operator is actively involved in numerous initiatives and is investing specifically in converting its pipeline system to enable a rapid hydrogen ramp-up as part of the energy transition. The company currently employs around 550 people at eight locations within its network area.

