Final statement on Davos by Frank Appel, CEO Deutsche Post DHL Group

Davos, 24 January 2019 / News Aktuell: Please find below a statement by Dr. Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, wrapping up his attendance at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos:

"In view of the still confusing geopolitical situation, which is expressed in sporadic increasing demands for protectionism, for example, globalization was at the top of the agenda of this year's World Economic Forum meeting. As one of the most global companies in the world, we are committed to international cooperation and trade, because no country has ever benefited from nationalism and separation. After many discussions here in Davos, I feel that business leaders and politicians of most countries share this view. Now is the time to set the right course for the future, for example with a view to the European elections in May. This election is a forward-looking decision with long-term implications. It will decide the future of a united Europe, its institutions and its values. In essence, it is about whether we want to take another step towards isolation and nationalism, or whether we want to continue international cooperation in an increasingly complex world. The European Union is one of the greatest political achievements of modernity, with more than 500 million people living in freedom, peace and prosperity - it cannot survive without active democratic participation".

