From Riyadh to Rafah: KSrelief Brings Hope to Gaza

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst huge logistical challenges, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues its mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The singular mission of KSrelief is to preserve life and ensure this extends to the victims of humanitarian crises, wherever they are in the world.

Since the beginning of hostilities, KSrelief's operations in Gaza have included the delivery of food and essential supplies at the Rafah Crossing. Much-needed aid has trickled across the border into Gaza to help those desperately in need of clean water, basic food items and medical supplies. Thus far, KSrelief has dispatched well over 5,795 tons of aid across land, sea, and air. These efforts have in mind over two million Gazans facing the imminent threat of famine and food insecurity.

His Excellency, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, said, "The complexity of delivering aid to Gaza is significant, but not impossible. Through immediate solutions such as implementing advanced security checks and bolstering critical infrastructure, we can ensure that aid reaches the Gaza Strip and is expedited to those in desperate need.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, is determined to uphold the dignity of every innocent person by providing not just aid, but hope."

Confronted with logistical hurdles, especially at border crossings, KSrelief has consistently advocated on global platforms for effective solutions to enhance the efficiency of aid delivery. Recognizing that land-based aid trucks are the most efficient and secure means of transport, KSrelief has increased the supply of aid from Egypt into Gaza.

KSrelief's activities in Gaza have been enhanced by its global partnerships, notably with organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), United Mission for Concepts and Human Rights (UMCHR), World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). These joint collaborations have been crucial in increasing the flow of aid and healthcare support to Gaza, further cementing Saudi Arabia's role as a leading global humanitarian aid and relief donor.

In partnership with other aid organizations, it is of critical importance to consider the equipment used to carry out security checks on trucks and other aid vehicles, particularly x- ray machines. With this vital equipment in place, the speed of checks can be significantly improved.

As each day passes in Gaza, the situation deteriorates further. The number of innocent victims of the conflict continues to increase, exacerbated by the inability for humanitarian aid to be delivered in sufficient quantities.

Ensuring that humanitarian aid gets to the people of Gaza is a critical need but does not lessen the urgency for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Until a ceasefire is delivered, KSrelief's calls for facilitating the increased supply of aid from Egypt into Gaza as an immediate priority.

