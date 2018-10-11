 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional

COMUNICADO: Gerresheimer Increases Revenues by 8.8% and Successfully Integrates Sensile Medical (2)

Publicado 11/10/2018 8:04:55CET

Gerresheimer's long-term target for the entire Group, including the new Advanced Technologies Division, remains as follows:

- Despite the acquisition of Sensile Medical, the Gx ROCE forecast remains unaltered at approximately 15%. - Due to the acquisition of Sensile Medical and the associated purchase price payment, adjusted EBITDA leverage is expected to increase above 3x on a temporary basis. The Company nonetheless continues to consider leverage of about 2.5x to be right, with temporary variation above or below this tolerated because M&A activity cannot be planned in exact detail.

The initial, preliminary indications given in the second quarter of 2018 with regard to the Group's long-term performance continue to apply, as does the information on the acquisition of Sensile Medical, which comprises the major part of the new Advanced Technologies Division. Gerresheimer plans to add further detail to the initial, preliminary indications for the years ahead with regard to the Group as a whole, including the new Advanced Technologies Division, in the guidance provided on publication of the Annual Report 2018 in February 2019.

The full quarterly report is available here: http://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

For further information: 

http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2

Media Contact: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4 40468 Düsseldorf Germany

Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

