GSMA Calls for Regulatory Readiness for Direct-to-User LEO Satellite Services

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New paper recommends developing adaptive and proportionate regulatory frameworks for Direct-to-User LEO satellite services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of Satellite services, enabled by Low-Earth-Orbit constellations, requires a fresh approach to regulation worldwide, according to a position paper released today by the GSMA.

The paper, 'Regulatory Preparedness for Satellite Services', urges policymakers to take proactive steps to modernise regulatory frameworks and outlines five guiding principles to promote innovation, ensure consistent user protection across technologies, safeguard essential public-interest needs, support investment across communications networks, and build consumer trust.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, said: "As LEO satellite services rapidly advance, they are transforming global connectivity, expanding coverage to underserved communities, strengthening resilience, and enabling new D2D services. Growing partnerships between mobile and satellite providers are accelerating innovation and enhancing the overall connectivity experience for users.

As these capabilities scale, governments are increasingly considering the need for greater regulatory alignment. Establishing comparable requirements for mobile and satellite providers delivering similar services will help ensure consistent consumer protection, support sustainable long-term investment, and safeguard national sovereignty — all while delivering greater value, quality, and trust for users."

The GSMA paper comes at a time when new satellites are being launched, and operators are expanding into new markets and services. As LEO constellations scale rapidly, forward-looking regulatory frameworks will be essential to maximise the potential benefits of these new technologies.

Five core principles to guide regulatory frameworks

The paper sets out five principles to guide modern regulatory frameworks:

Read full report here and website.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-calls-for-regulatory-readiness-for-direct-to-user-leo-satellite-services-302702534.html