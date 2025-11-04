Healthcare Holding Schweiz Acquires a Stake in QUNIQUE

Signing and closing in Baar following the investment by Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG in QUNIQUE GmbH. Pictured (from the left): Florian Angstmann, Stefanie Ast, Moritz Kornherr, Philipp Pielmeier, Gregory Budakov-Shetelya, Fabio Fagagnini, Angelina Hakim - HEALTHCARE HOLDING SCHWEIZ AG/PR NEWSWIRE

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading provider of medical technology services and distribution solutions in Switzerland, has expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of a stake in QUNIQUE GmbH. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired a stake in QUNIQUE GmbH, headquartered in Wohlen, thereby strengthening its expertise in regulatory affairs and quality management. In return, QUNIQUE's founder will reparticipate in the group. QUNIQUE is among the leading ISO 13485-certified consulting firms in the medical technology sector. The company supports manufacturers, importers, distributors, hospitals, and suppliers in ensuring regulatory and quality compliance within Switzerland and the European Union. In addition, QUNIQUE acts as CH-REP and CH-Importer for numerous renowned international MedTech manufacturers, and—through its German subsidiary—also serves as EU-REP and EU-Importer.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, commented: "QUNIQUE is a dynamic and fast-growing consultancy that perfectly complements our group's offering as a medical technology distributor. Its experienced specialists will now also be available to support our suppliers, while QUNIQUE will continue to operate independently in the market, providing its existing and future clients with expert guidance—backed by our collective know-how and experience."

Angelina Hakim, Founder and CEO of QUNIQUE GmbH and now a member of the Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG leadership team, added: "This strategic alliance with Healthcare Holding Schweiz will open up many exciting new opportunities for both parties. Together, we can support the entire value chain—from procurement to end customer—more effectively. We will continue to offer our services independently, maintaining our commitment to providing the entire MedTech industry with customer-focused and fully compliant regulatory solutions."

About QUNIQUE GmbH

Headquartered in Wohlen, QUNIQUE GmbH is an ISO 13485-certified consulting firm specialized in developing customized concepts to support and maintain regulatory compliance for clients in the medical device and in-vitro diagnostics sectors. QUNIQUE's core expertise lies in the precise analysis and practical implementation of regulatory requirements, including IVDR (In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation), MDR (Medical Device Regulation), MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program), QM (Quality Management), RA (Regulatory Affairs), training, audits, and technical documentation. In addition, QUNIQUE acts as CH/EU-REP (Swiss and European Authorized Representative) and CH/EU-IMP (Swiss and European Importer) for numerous manufacturers—including several well-known international corporations exporting medical devices to Switzerland and the European Union.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch

Note for Editors: Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information.

For more information about QUNIQUE GmbH, visit www.quniquegroup.com

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch

For more information about other portfolio companies of Healthcare Holding, visit www.senectovia.ch, www.winthermedical.ch, www.mikrona.ch, www.orthowalker.ch, www.mcm-medsys.ch, www.naropa-reha.ch, www.mvb-med.ch, www.dentalaxess.ch, www.effectum-chrep.com, www.schaublin-medica.ch, www.cdpswiss.com, www.aestheticbedarf.ch, www.ftcdental.ch, www.inomedicalsolutions.ch

For more information about KKA Partners visit www.kkapartners.com and about Winterberg www.winterberg.group.

This press release is issued and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812256...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642028...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-holding-schweiz-acquires-a-stake-in-qunique-302603047.html