Infosys Collaborates with Kardex to Transform Business Operations Using SAP S/4HANA

To help unify Kardex's ERP system in over 30 countries leveraging Infosys Cobalt

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Kardex, a leading global provider of intralogistics solutions, including automated storage solutions and material handling systems, to transform its business operations using SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, Infosys will help Kardex unify its ERP system in over 30 countries, boost operational efficiency, and scalability.

Infosys was selected by Kardex for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects with SAP S/4HANA and its deep expertise in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As part of this engagement, Infosys will help Kardex harmonize and standardize its business processes to drive productivity, flexibility, and improved decision making. To ensure seamless data transfer, minimize downtime and maintain data integrity, Infosys is leveraging its own tools, including Infosys Data Services Suite (iDSS), a data management solution that helps in end-to-end data life cycle automation. As a part of the engagement, Infosys aims to create a unified system for Kardex, to equip them with real-time insights, enhanced customer experience, and a strong foundation for growth.

Thomas Reist, Chief Financial Officer of Kardex, said, "Our mission is to empower our customers to optimize their intralogistics operations, enhancing efficiency, agility, and overall success. By continually evolving our solutions and adapting to changing market demands, we aim to be the trusted partner of choice for companies seeking to boost their productivity. We are confident that our partnership with Infosys will propel us forward. With their extensive expertise in process transformation, supported by SAP solutions, and a proven track record of successful implementations, Infosys is the ideal partner to help us achieve our strategic objectives. We look forward to this collaboration as a means to advance our growth and further strengthen our position as a market leader."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The manufacturing and logistics industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Infosys is delighted to join forces with Kardex in this journey and help them leverage cutting-edge technologies like SAP S/4HANA to optimize their supply chain, enhance operational efficiency, and drive innovation. We are confident that our data-centric, cloud-first approach will ensure a seamless transition and unlock the full potential of digital transformation."

About Kardex

Kardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989. Read more: https://www.kardex.com/en/

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

