Infosys to Introduce High-Performance Generative AI-Powered Telco Solutions Based on NVIDIA NIMs

Empowering telcos with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, leveraging Infosys Topaz and NVIDIA NIM

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA for AI-powered, customer-centric solutions to drive innovation and operational excellence for telcos. Leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies, the collaboration will help telcos enhance their customer experiences, streamline network operations, and accelerate service delivery.

Infosys developed three generative AI solutions, all of which are powered by Infosys Topaz, using NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding models, and NeMo Guardrails to customize and deploy generative AI telco domain-specific LLM models. Infosys Topaz also uses NVIDIA Riva , for building real-time conversational AI pipelines that allow for real-time transcription and translations for call center agents.

TOSCA Network Service Design leverages NVIDIA generative AI to create and customize TOSCA (Topology and Orchestration Specification for Cloud Applications) templates. This solution streamlines the network service design process. Using NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices resulted in a 28% reduction in latency and 15% absolute improvement in accuracy. To learn more, please visit here.

An NVIDIA generative AI-powered smart networking operating center allows network engineers and network operations personnel to troubleshoot issues faster and accurately. With NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever, this solution reduces mean time to resolve network issues and improve customer experience, resulting in 61% lower latency and a 22% absolute improvement in accuracy. To know more, please visit here.

Infosys Cortex – A generative AI-driven contact center transformation platform. Leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys' cloud suite of solutions, Infosys Cobalt, Infosys Cortex creates realistic customer simulations so that trainee agents can practice their skills in a completely immersive environment.

These solutions can bring tremendous benefits for customers in terms of operational efficiencies and productivity improvement, and enhance the overall experience of contact center agent training by optimizing the end-to-end generative AI pipeline and inference costs.

Anand Swaminathan, EVP & Global Industry Leader - Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are poised to unlock cutting-edge enterprise AI capabilities, helping global organizations improve business efficiency. By integrating NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies with Infosys Topaz, we aim to transform network service design, NOC operations, and contact center functionalities. It will also help ensure the safe and responsible deployment of AI. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to drive innovation and operational excellence for our customers."

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, said, "Telcos are increasingly adopting generative AI solutions to improve the productivity of their businesses with smarter networks, more efficient operations, and enhanced customer service. Leveraging NVIDIA's full-stack accelerated computing and AI platform, Infosys Topaz is delivering a suite of domain-specific solutions that will help telcos accelerate and streamline their adoption of generative AI."

