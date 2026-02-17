Infosys Unveils AI First Value Framework: Uniquely Positioned to Capture New AI Services Opportunity of Over $300 Billio

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled its AI first value framework to help global enterprises unlock AI value at scale, harnessing the power of its industry-leading generative and agentic AI suite, Infosys Topaz™. This move opens a new frontier in IT services and will enable the company to tap into an incremental AI first services opportunity of USD 300-400 billion by 2030, according to a recent Nasscom - McKinsey Report.

Infosys has a two-pronged strategy for AI: Capture new demand for AI first services across six value pools and augment existing services with AI to expand wallet share.

Infosys is leveraging its purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite Infosys Topaz Fabric™ and its collaboration with AI disruptors to deliver both AI augmented and AI First Services to clients.

Infosys is collaborating with 90 percent of its top 200 clients on their AI journeys and has more than 4600 AI projects underway. It has developed over 30 new service offerings across the six value pools. Clients see Infosys as their preferred partner to unlock AI value and deliver business outcomes on revenue growth, cost optimization, and innovation.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys, said, "IT services companies will play an even more critical role in the AI era. While AI agents can automate tasks and enhance productivity, enterprises still require deep systems integration, governance, trust frameworks, and large-scale transformation capabilities to fundamentally re-engineer their businesses. As an AI-first company with over four decades of experience in guiding clients through technology shifts, Infosys is uniquely positioned to orchestrate AI across complex ecosystems and unlock significant value from the expanding global AI services opportunity."

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said, "We see AI as a powerful enabler for the services industry and our AI First value framework uniquely positions Infosys to capture market share across these six value pools. Our clients trust us as their preferred partner for AI transformation - from strategy through execution as we help them unlock AI value at scale."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

