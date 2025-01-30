Kinectrics and Isotopia Enter Agreement for Supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) to Support Production of Terbium-161 (Tb-1

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinectrics and Isotopia have announced a groundbreaking agreement under which Kinectrics will provide Isotopia with a reliable supply of Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160). This critical isotope will enable Isotopia's production of Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a medical isotope showing great promise and superiority for use in radiotherapeutics, including therapies targeting prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the limited access to Gd-160, a barrier that has long restricted the advancement of Tb-161-based treatments into clinical trials. Kinectrics' brings proven expertise in isotope enrichment for Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) and now is leveraging that technology to bring forward Gd-160. Isotopia has consistently produced high-quality, commercial-scale quantities of Lu-177 and for the last two years produced Tb-161 on a weekly basis for its own clinical trial. With access to Gd-160 secured, this agreement is expected to accelerate the development of Tb-161-based radiotherapeutics, moving them one step closer to commercial availability.

David Harris, President and CEO of Kinectrics, expressed his excitement about the new agreement: "We are extremely pleased to partner with Isotopia in providing the critical isotope Gadolinium-160 to support their production of Terbium-161. After years of research and development as well as significant investment, Kinectrics is proud to be producing highly enriched stable isotopes for the radiopharmaceutical industry. This agreement removes a key bottleneck to advancing Tb-161-based therapies, and we look forward to contributing to the progression of these treatments into late-stage clinical trials."

Dr. Eli Shalom, CEO of Isotopia, had this to say about this long-term partnership: "Terbium-161 has long been considered a promising radioactive isotope for targeted cancer therapy, as it has two different mechanisms for cancer cell destruction.

Tb-161 offers a potential advantage over Lu-177 due to its emission of Auger electrons, which are highly effective in targeting micro-metastases by causing double-strand DNA breaks. This mechanism may deliver precise therapeutic benefits while reducing side effects compared to alpha-emitting isotopes.

We are excited about this partnership with Kinectrics, as it will enable Isotopia to deliver on its promise to bring Tb-161 to the marketplace and allow us to advance our own Tb-161-labeled drug products.

Radiotherapeutics are gaining increasing attention in the medical community due to their ability to deliver highly targeted treatment to cancer cells while minimizing collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

About KinectricsKinectrics is a category leader in providing lifecycle management services for the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, our expertise in engineering, testing, inspection, and certification is backed by our independent laboratory and testing facilities, a diverse fleet of field inspection equipment and an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. From initial design and type testing to operational deployment and maintenance services, Kinectrics collaborates closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably, and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle. Kinectrics is a founding member of the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) and the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC).

About IsotopiaIsotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a leader in the supply of Lu-177 and Tb-161, with a global manufacturing footprint in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers, and physicists. Combined with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, 177Lu / 161 Tb production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant, Isotopia provides a well-established platform for manufacturing and industry collaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medical communities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

