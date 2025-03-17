Klang Partners with Google Cloud to Power AI-Driven Simulation, SEED

A glimpse into SEED’s living world--players and their AI-driven Seedlings shape evolving communities in the vibrant, player-built Societies of Avesta.

BERLIN, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klang, the pioneering studio behind the ambitious simulation SEED, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring its vision of a dynamic, AI-driven society to life. By using Google Cloud's cutting-edge technologies, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Vertex AI, and Gemini models, Klang is creating a persistent, evolving virtual world inhabited by hundreds of thousands of autonomous virtual humans, known as Seedlings.

SEED is a groundbreaking massively multiplayer online (MMO) experience where AI-powered Seedlings live, interact, and evolve in real-time, even when players are offline. Google Cloud's infrastructure provides the scalability, performance, and reliability necessary to power SEED's complex ecosystem, ensuring seamless growth and continuous operation.

"At Klang, we are building the largest simulation of humanity's future ever attempted, with an unprecedented level of detail," said Mundi Vondi, chief executive officer, Klang."From vast cities where every house can be furnished and fully operational, to Seedlings that behave, remember, learn, and grow with a level of fidelity like nothing we've seen before. It's incredibly exciting to partner with Google Cloud, who is helping us build the technology to scale this vision beyond what was previously possible, connecting thousands, if not millions, of players."

Google Cloud's technology enables SEED's Seedlings to exhibit unique personalities, form relationships, and shape emergent societies through natural conversations and persistent interactions. Vertex AI and Gemini 2.0 allow for rich, nuanced character interactions, while GKE ensures the complex and ever-growing world scales seamlessly.

"Klang's vision for SEED represents the cutting edge of interactive entertainment, and we're thrilled that Google Cloud's technology is empowering them to bring it to life," said Jack Buser, global director for Games, Google Cloud."The scale and complexity of SEED demands a robust and innovative cloud infrastructure with state of the art AI, and we're proud to provide the technology and expertise necessary to support their ambitious journey."

"SEED requires a cloud platform that can handle the complexity of a continuously evolving society simulation," said Oddur Magnusson, CTO of Klang."Google Cloud with Vertex AI provides the performance, reliability, and AI capabilities we need to bring this ambitious vision to life."

The partnership also includes Google Cloud Consulting services and technical expertise to optimize generative AI solutions for cost and scalability, ensuring SEED delivers an unparalleled AI-powered, in-game experience.

About Klang

Klang is an entertainment studio based in Berlin, Germany, dedicated to exploring the future of humanity through innovative gaming experiences. Our flagship project, SEED, is a large-scale society simulator that combines the beauty and challenges of reality in a virtual playground full of possibilities. Founded by a team of industry veterans, Klang strives to present deep, meaningful experiences that unite players and foster strong communities. For more information, visit klang-games.com.

