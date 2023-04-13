Publicado 13/04/2023 19:01
Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2023

OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2023 annual general meeting. The meeting took place on 13 April 2023.

All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2023 for Multiconsult ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation OfficerPhone: +47 416 11 161E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:Cato A. Mørk, Communications AdvisorPhone: +47 924 55 663E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minutes-from-annual-general-meeting-2023-301797071.html

