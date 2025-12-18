Young driver, young race team, high ambitions - Marcus Terkildsen and his Ligier JS2 R are ready to race with MT Raceteam - MT Raceteam

MT Raceteam entering Ligier European Series with 16 year old Marcus Terkildsen / attractive partnerships and high visibility available

Copenhagen, Dec 18, 18 Dic. (News Aktuell) - - MT Raceteam is proud to announce its 2026 entry into the prestigious Ligier European Series, where the team will compete in a state-of-the-art Ligier JS2 R supplied by 23 Events Racing. This marks an important milestone for both the team and sixteen-year-old Danish driver Marcus Terkildsen as they step into one of Europe’s most competitive championships.

The collaboration with 23 Events Racing brings a strong advantage. The French team has proven its capability at the front of the field and is recognised for its technical standard, preparation and consistent performance. With professional race support and experienced engineering, this partnership gives MT Raceteam a solid platform for the season and supports the ambition to fight at a high level from the first race weekend.

For Marcus, recently awarded Motorsport Talent of the Year 2025, the move into the Ligier European Series represents a breakthrough moment in his development as a future endurance driver. The 2026 season provides the ideal environment for next step into international motorsport.

The series continues to gain attention across Europe and offers teams and partners significant visibility during major race weekends.

Preparations for the season have begun with 23 Events Racing, including testing and performance planning. The motivation inside the team is high and the direction is clear.

MT Raceteam is now opening opportunities for sponsors who want to join a high visibility European motorsport campaign. Partner companies will benefit from tailored branding, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content and VIP experiences at selected race events.

Companies interested in partnership opportunities are invited to contact MT Raceteam at https://mtraceteam.com

Press Contact:

MT Raceteam

Anna Iversen,

COO & Head of Marketing

+45 2758 0595

Anna@mtraceteam.com